Nintendo Switch Console In Stock At Best Buy Online Shop

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Best Buy Stores this Morning
 

The new Switch inventory is deep. Best Buy sells Nintendo Switch online.

Advertised in the weekly ad, the $299.99 Nintendo Switch is available today in time for the release of Splatoon 2 at Best Buy. Both Nintendo Switch consoles are now also on sale online at bestbuy.com.

The Best Buy online sale of the Switch joins the Amazon Nintendo Switch sale that kicked off at 10am ET. Amazon Prime members can still buy the $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con online at amazon.com.

The Nintendo Switch is widely available today. If you have not found a Switch so far, today is the day. Our internal records show that the demand for the Switch is not that crazy. Looks like some saturation is finally kicking in. It could also just be that we are in the middle of summer and not everyone has gaming on their minds.

You can find the Nintendo Switch today not only at Best Buy stores. As reported earlier over a 1,000 Walmart stores are flagged to have the Nintendo Switch in stock today.

This is how to buy a Nintendo Switch today:

Go to the mall this morning just before the doors open at WalmartTarget or Best Buy. Visit the store with the earliest opening hours first. In case there is no Switch in stock at these big stores, try GameStop, ToysRUs and also these smaller stores: Meijer, Kohl's and Shopko.

When finding a $299.99 Nintendo Switch is impossible at stores in your neighborhood, consider expanding your search to the next nearest mall. By noon you should stop looking at stores and focus on finding a Switch in stock online. There is a possibility that stores restock the Switch during the day, but chances are much lower than in the morning.

There is an increased chance today that Walmart and Amazon will sell the Nintendo Switch online today. To not miss these potential online sales of the Nintendo Switch, download The Tracker app and subscribe to receive notifications for the Nintendo Switch consoles.

Lastly, you can end the hunt for a Nintendo Switch by ordering one of the available Nintendo Switch bundles on sale online at GameStop and Target. Alternatively, you can get the Nintendo Switch from reputable resellers on amazon.com for about $85 more than the list price of the Nintendo Switch.

