Splatoon 2 Amiibo Up for Grabs

You have the Splatoon 2 for Nintendo Switch game. Now you need the new Splatoon 2 amiibo. There are three inklings available now online. The New Neon Purple Inkling Squid amiibo is in stock on amazon.com for $12.99.

The other two Splatoon 2 amiibo are sold out on amazon, but still in stock at bestbuy.com at the regular $12.99 price. The Splatoon 2 amiibo unlock exclusive customized gear inside the Splatoon 2 game.

Nintendo's amiibos tend to sell out quickly. Depending on popularity and supply, prices for amiibo can easily go up to $50.

Splatoon 2 is released since midnight. The game is the latest blockbuster release on the Nintendo Switch. The new installment of Splatoon comes two years after the first Splatoon game was released on the Wii U. The next big release will be Super Mario Odyssey coming end of October.