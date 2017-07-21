 
 

Antarctic Ice Shelf Is Beginning To Break Apart

Posted: Jul 21 2017, 11:56am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Antarctic Ice shelf is Beginning to Break Apart
Credits: NASA/Nathan Kurtz
 

A new crack has been detected in Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf

One of the biggest icebergs ever recorded has broken off from Larsen C ice shelf earlier this month. The iceberg was caused by an enormous crack that grew rapidly over the past few months and eventually went all the way across the ice shelf. 

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

With the calving of iceberg, around 10% of the total area of Antarctic ice shelf has been lost and more than a trillion ton of ice collapsed into the ocean. Now, just few weeks later, researchers have detected a new crack in Larsen C, raising concerns over the stability of this fourth largest ice shelf in Antarctica. The presence of new rift is confirmed by Sentinel-1 satellites’ July 18 images. 

“Rifts (dark curving lines in the image), already present before A68 detached, are still in evidence and show where further small icebergs will probably be created. In a further development, a new rift appears to be extending northwards (towards the top left) and may result in further ice shelf area loss. Although this new rift will probably soon turn towards the shelf edge, there may be a risk that it will continue on to Bawden Ice Rise, a crucial point of stabilization for Larsen C Ice Shelf.” Researchers at Midas project, which is monitoring the changes of Larsen C after the collapse of iceberg named A68, said in a statement

The calving of iceberg is a natural process. There is every chance that Larsen C will remain stable and its ice will naturally regrow. But there is also a possibility that it may eventually follow the example of its neighbor ice shelf, Larsen B, which weakened and disintegrated in 2002 following a similar rift-induced calving event. 

The loss of such a large chunk of ice can put the ice shelf in a vulnerable position and researchers will keep a close eye on the changing situation by using radar images from the Sentinel satellite.

“The iceberg is one of the largest recorded and its future progress is difficult to predict. It may remain in one piece but is more likely to break into fragments. Some of the ice may remain in the area for decades, while parts of the iceberg may drift north into warmer waters,” said Professor Adrian Luckman of Swansea University, lead investigator of the MIDAS project.

“We will continue to monitor both the impact of this calving event on the Larsen C Ice Shelf, and the fate of this huge iceberg.”

The Larsen C Ice Shelf, which has a thickness of between 200 and 600 meters, is located at the edge of The Antarctic Peninsula. If collapsed, the ice shelf will enter more ice into the ocean, where it will then add to sea level rise.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch: Find Out How to Buy a Switch on Splatoon 2 Release Day

Nintendo Switch: Find Out How to Buy a Switch on Splatoon 2 Release Day

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon




Latest Science News

Russia’s Mayak Satellite Becomes the Third Brightest Object in the Sky

Russia’s Mayak Satellite Becomes the Third Brightest Object in the Sky

12 hours ago

VR Can Improve Kids&#039; Eyesight Finds Study

VR Can Improve Kids' Eyesight Finds Study

2 days ago, 1:17am CDT

Our Sun is Just an Ordinary Star, Study Reveals

Our Sun is Just an Ordinary Star, Study Reveals

5 days ago, 10:37pm CDT

NASA Spots Enormous Hole on Sun’s Surface

NASA Spots Enormous Hole on Sun Surface

5 days ago, 6:42pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch will be on Sale at the Walmart Online Store Next

Nintendo Switch will be on Sale at the Walmart Online Store Next

37 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Over 1,100 Walmart Stores

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Over 1,100 Walmart Stores

47 minutes ago

Splatoon 2 Amiibo Up for Grabs

Splatoon 2 Amiibo Up for Grabs

57 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch: Find Out How to Buy a Switch on Splatoon 2 Release Day

Nintendo Switch: Find Out How to Buy a Switch on Splatoon 2 Release Day

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook