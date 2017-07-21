 
 

Nintendo Switch Will Be On Sale At The Walmart Online Store Next

Nintendo Switch will be on Sale at the Walmart Online Store Next
 

Find out how to buy a Nintendo Switch online today.

Nintendo has supplied retailers with a solid shipment of Nintendo Switch consoles for Splatoon 2 release day. If you wanted to buy a Nintendo Switch today you could already all morning in stores and online. Now it is 1pm ET. The online inventories of the $299.99 Nintendo Switch at Amazon and Best Buy are gone. Tracker app users were able to purchase lots of Switches this morning.

Amazon is possibly still coming back today with a Nintendo Switch sale, because the retailer only sold the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con this morning. The stock lasted for 2 hours. Amazon might still offer the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con later today. 

The other big chance to buy a Nintendo Switch online today is at walmart.com. The retailer has regularily offered the Switch Friday afteroon. We just spotted Walmart's tell that they are about to start selling the Nintendo Switch online. Each time before the retailer is putting up the console at the regular price they remove the market place offers. 

Check the Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con page. It's marked out of stock and show the $299 price. Usually you see there the market place offers. The Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con is not yet changed. Could be that only the Neon version will be on sale today.

This is how you still get the Switch today online:

Get the free The Tracker app and select to be notified for the Nintendo Switch consoles. The app will send you a notification when Nintendo's popular console is available for purchase online at Walmart, Amazon and other major retailers.

If all fails, GameStop is offering Nintendo Switch bundles and also Target offers a Nintendo Switch bundle online.

