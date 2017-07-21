Which New Truck Is Best for Towing?

One of the most important things to consider when choosing a new truck is its towing power — how much are you going to need to tow with this new vehicle? New trucks are always advertising their towing prowess, but which ones actually come out on top? Here are some of the best new trucks for towing either out now or coming out in the next model year.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

1. 2017 Chevy Silverado

You can’t go wrong with a classic like a Chevy, and if you need a truck with a high towing capacity, the 2017 Silverado is easily the best truck on the market right now. The 2017 model increased its towing capacity in the 2017 model to 12,500 pounds, which earns it the title best of class for the model year.

You can add more towing capacity with other versions of the Silverado — the 1500 HD has the 12,500-pound towing capacity we mentioned earlier. The 2500HD increases that up to 18,100 pounds, and the 3500HD can tow an astonishing 23,300 pounds.

Don’t forget to upgrade your tow bar to adjust for the increased tow weight — you don’t want to get stuck with a tow bar that can only haul 10,000 pounds when you need to haul 20,000 pounds with your new Silverado 3500HD.

2. 2017 Ford F-150

Ford’s motto of “Built Ford Tough” definitely applies to this year’s F-150 model. This beast is equipped with a twin turbo 3.5L V6 engine and can haul up to 12,200 pounds, falling just shy of the top contender on this list. It does hold the title of best in class for maximum payload though — the truck can carry a whopping 3,270 pounds.

3. 2017 GMC Sierra

Yes, we’re sticking to a lot of domestic trucks but that is largely because they offer some of the greatest towing capacity in the industry, and the GMC Sierra is no different. If you need some middle of the road towing power, the Sierra 1500 can haul nearly as much as the Silverado with a top towing capacity of 12,500 pounds.

If you need more towing power than that, you don’t need to go far. The Sierra HD has all the towing power with a towing capacity of 23,300 pounds.

4. 2017 Dodge Ram 1500

You can’t have a list of trucks for towing without mentioning at least one Dodge truck, and the newest Ram 1500 definitely takes the cake. When equipped with the classic 5.7L V8 engine, it can haul upwards of 10,690 pounds. If you prefer a diesel engine, for whatever reason, you can get the same sort of towing power with this truck’s optional turbo diesel V6 engine as well.

5. 2017 Toyota Tundra

A stock Toyota Tundra might not have the towing capacity you’re looking for, but if you opt for the optional 5.7L V8 engine, you’re in luck — this version of the Tundra has a towing capacity of 10,500 pounds, putting it in the same class as the Dodge Ram 1500. The Tundra is also a fantastic truck for both daily driving and off road sports, so if you need to tow your trailer off the beaten path, the Tundra is a great choice.

Whether pulling a horse trailer or bringing your favorite ATV’s to the trail, there are plenty of new trucks to meet all your towing needs. It’s up to you in choosing to stick with your favorite manufacturer or picking a new brand up.