How To Not Miss SNES Classic Pre-order After Walmart's Pre-Sale

So you missed the first ever SNES Classic pre-order opportunity in the US because you had better things to do at 11:30pm ET on a Friday night? Excellent things like sleeping, dancing or watching Valerian in the movie theater.

Walmart opened the pre-order for the $79.99 SNES Classic Edition at the most unusual time possible. Only people that have setup propper notifications or were online during the time were aware of the first ever SNES Classic pre-order.

Because the SNES Classic pre-order inventory lasted an incredible 40 minutes more people got in on the deal. We have seen reports though of canceled orders. Walmart has oversold the SNES Classic, like the retailer does so often with sales of high demand items. Walmart's inventory system is just not responsive enough for high frequency sales.

Even if you missed the SNES Classic pre-order at Walmart, the good news is that there are pre-order windows for the SNES Classic in the United States. So far only Europe and Australia has seen pre-order possibilities for the SNES Classic Mini. We expect Amazon, Best Buy, Target and others to also offer to pre-order the Super NES Classic in the near future. When? Nobody knows, this is why you need to prepare.

Here is what you need to do now:

As the SNES Classic is an extremely high demand item, we recommend to setup other notification systems as well as a fall back. Tracking online inventory is tricky and things can fail. We recommend these tools and services to keep taps on the SNES Classic availability.

About the Super NES Classic Edition

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic Edition features HDMI like the NES Classic. The controller cables are longer with about 5 feet, fixing one of the issues of the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only going to be available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.