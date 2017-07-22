T.rex could not have Chased that Jeep in Jurassic Park, Study Says

Dinosaurs are often depicted in movies as ferocious predators, capable of travelling at a breakneck speed and chasing down their prey. In movie “Jurassic Park,” a Tyrannosaurus rex was also seen running behind a speedy vehicle. The vehicle was carrying an injured Jeff Goldblum in the back seat as it was being driven by another character. In the classic chase scene, Goldblum kept saying that they must go faster to get away from the T. rex.

But could a T. rex actually move faster than a jeep? New research says that T.rex could not move that fast. In fact, it could not even run at all.

Contrary to popular fast running animal that we see in movies, T. rex was only a speedy walker. The size and weight of an adult T. rex would not allow it to achieve speeds in excess of 12 miles per hour. Its bones would have shattered if it had tried to move any faster.

For comparison, an average speed of a human jogger is between 4 and 5 miles per hour.

Think you could outrun a T-Rex? It might be a little easier than your previously thought: https://t.co/0qpDkt5hXU pic.twitter.com/DPvShX0tZL— Uni of Manchester (@OfficialUoM) July 20, 2017

Tyrannosaurus rex was one of the largest meat-eating dinosaurs ever to walk on Earth and its top speed has been a long-standing debate among paleontologists. Over the years, different methods have yielded a wide range of top speed estimates but there is no single, mutually agreed upon number.

In the latest study, researchers have combined two separate biomechanical techniques, known as multibody dynamic analysis (MBDA) and skeletal stress analysis (SSA), into one model and produced a new more accurate speed estimate.

Previous estimates suggest that T.rex could clock in around 32 miles per hour. By contrast, new model predicts T.rex's running speed no more than 12 miles per hour.

''This project used a highly realistic computer simulation to predict how T. rex moved, and it shows that running would have been impossible because its skeleton just isn't strong enough.

"Tyrannosaurus rex is one of the largest bipedal animals to have ever evolved and walked the earth. So it represents a useful model for understanding the biomechanics of other similar animals.” Lead researcher William Sellers from the University of Manchester said.

Researchers have developed their new model using the total body weight of a T. rex along with bone stress. A bone can only handle that much pressure that could not break under its own weight.

“You need to put all parts together to get a full picture. Just looking at morphology alone won’t get you there.” John Hutchinson, an evolutionary biomechanics expert who was not involved in the study told National Geographic.

Though “Jurassic Park” image of T.rex may not be factual, researchers believe it would still caught Jeff Goldblum if he stayed outside the jeep.