Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars will be one of the 21 games that will be released with the new Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) console. The release of the SNES, which is smaller than the original counterpart, is scheduled to take place at the end of September 2017.

The Mushroom Kingdom faces dire straits when a magical sword falls from the sky and unleashes hell upon the land. Mario is forced to gather a rag tag team of fighters with magical powers and rescue the Princess from Bowser Castle and fight the Smithy Gang. Players will forever remember the timeless conversations between Mallow and Geno in this game that is one for all seasons.

Developer

Yoshio Hongo spoke about the game’s basics. This game caters to the youth. According to Yoshio, even Nintendo’s Director, Mr. Miyamoto wanted an RPG for Mario. The mid-90s was the period in time when work on this game began in earnest. The game got launched by Shigeru Miyamoto and Chihiro Fujioka. By the time the year 1995 came along, the game was for all purposes almost complete. The team of developers did a lot for the game including creating the columns, stairs and external features. Miyamoto remained the main source of guidance throughout the making of the game.

Release Date

On Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this game was released in May 1996 in the USA and in March 1996 in Japan. As for the Virtual Console Wii in September, June and August 2008, the game was released in the USA, Japan, Europe and Australia respectively. Finally on the Virtual Console Wii U, North America received the game in June 2016. As for Japan and Europe, they got the game in August and December of 2015.

Story

The plot of this game begins with Mario breaking into Bowser’s Castle to rescue Princess Toadstool. During the course of the fighting that ensues, a giant sword falls on the castle and rips apart the Star Road. This makes Mario, Princess Toadstool and Bowser fly off into different directions. Seven star pieces are also distributed thanks to this chance occurrence. Mario hooks up with Toad to rescue Princess Toadstool. When Mario re-enters Bowser’s Castle, the sword falls again and this time it destroys the bridge thereby preventing Mario from penetrating the castle. Mario thus goes to the Mushroom Kingdom instead.

After taking advice from someone there, he encounters Mallow who is a tadpole who has lost a frog coin to Croco, a petty thief. Mario decides to help him but by this time the kingdom is swarming with creatures from the Smithy Gang. This is led by a bad android blacksmith emperor named Smithy. Mario and Mallow enter the castle and are stopped by a giant knife-like life form called Mack. After killing Mack, Mario finds what is a Star Piece.

Mallow and Mario journey to Tadpole Pond. There they learn that Mallow is not a tadpole but has his real guardians waiting for him at home. The two thus travel to Rose Town. From here onwards the story becomes rather complex. Suffice it to say that after engaging in the most strangest and wildest of machinations, Geno and Mario decide to find the seven pieces of the star held by the Smithy Gang.

Bowser meanwhile tries to recapture his castle from them. Mario rescues the Princess before she is forcibly married off to an eccentric character named Booster who is not worthy of her. The Princess finally returns to the Mushroom Kingdom. The final piece of the star is held by Smithy in Bowser’s Castle. Mario goes after this with a vengeance and finally manages to obtain it after a struggle. Victory is celebrated in a big time manner by Mario and the Princess in the Mushroom Kingdom at the end of the game.

Game Play

This game bears an uncanny resemblance to the Final Fantasy Series. There are two sides to this game: adventure and battles in which each side gets to have a turn. The monsters you get to fight in the great outdoors is something for which this game is famous. You also get to punch floating objects in the context of this game. Chance encounters with the enemy at every turn are commonplace. In the inception of the game, the player gets to control Mario alone.

Yet ultimately over five characters can be controlled. However, only three are primarily used in the battlefield. There are singular means of attack and defense in the repertoire of these characters. Princess Toadstool uses healing methods to get her way. Geno and Bowser have more tougher means of dealing with the enemy and do a whole lot of damage.

Popularity

The game received a lot of praise and laudatory acclaim. Called the best game of all time, it sold 1.47 million copies in Japan in the year 1996. Despite some mixed reviews, the overall tenor was a positive one. Especially the graphic details and fun bits were not to be missed. The 3D graphics make it a visual treat. It is clean and colorful in its demeanor. If there is any shortcoming, it is only in the fuzzy storyline. Yet there are others who say that it breaks free of the stilted tradition of copying the same old law-lines. This is definitely one game which will please both the pros and the amateurs. For obvious reasons it has its strengths for which every gamer ought to be thankful.

