SNES Classic Pre-order Coming to Target

Target may be next offering the SNES Classic for pre-order. Walmart out of nowhere launched pre-orders for the SNES Classic on Friday at 11:30pm ET. The Walmart SNES Classic pre-sale is now putting the clock on other US retailers to offer the SNES Classic.

In a response to a question on the Target customer support Twitter account, Target said "Excited about SNES release this fall? Good news! We will have this item & it will be available for pre-orders! Get ready for Classic action."

@AskTarget responded to questions about when the SNES Classic will be available on target.com with "Unfortunately at this time we do not have updates for the dates. Please keep checking back with us or your local store. Thanks for asking, we suggest that you check back, we will post the info as soon as it is available."

Target has not yet listed the SNES Classic on the Target online shop. There is also no DPCI code for the SNES Classic in the Target inventory system. This makes it extremely difficult to find out when the SNES Classic is available at Target for pre-order. There is no page to scan for updates besides the search results for SNES Classic in the Target store search. This is not a reliable method by all means.

We will continue to pock around and keep our eyes and ears open to spot the Target SNES Classic listing. Once it is available we will add it to the stores we track with The Tracker app.

About the Super NES Classic Edition

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic Edition features HDMI like the NES Classic. The controller cables are longer with about 5 feet, fixing one of the issues of the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only going to be available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.