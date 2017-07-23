 
 

SNES Classic Pre-order Coming To Target

Posted: Jul 23 2017, 6:22am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

SNES Classic Pre-order Coming to Target
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Target customer service announces SNES Classic pre-order.

Target may be next offering the SNES Classic for pre-order. Walmart out of nowhere launched pre-orders for the SNES Classic on Friday at 11:30pm ET. The Walmart SNES Classic pre-sale is now putting the clock on other US retailers to offer the SNES Classic.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

In a response to a question on the Target customer support Twitter account, Target said "Excited about SNES release this fall? Good news! We will have this item & it will be available for pre-orders! Get ready for Classic action."

@AskTarget responded to questions about when the SNES Classic will be available on target.com with "Unfortunately at this time we do not have updates for the dates. Please keep checking back with us or your local store. Thanks for asking, we suggest that you check back, we will post the info as soon as it is available."

Target has not yet listed the SNES Classic on the Target online shop. There is also no DPCI code for the SNES Classic in the Target inventory system. This makes it extremely difficult to find out when the SNES Classic is available at Target for pre-order. There is no page to scan for updates besides the search results for SNES Classic in the Target store search. This is not a reliable method by all means.

We will continue to pock around and keep our eyes and ears open to spot the Target SNES Classic listing. Once it is available we will add it to the stores we track with The Tracker app.

Here is what you need to do

Download the free The Tracker app and select to be notified on the SNES Classic listing. That's it. The app will send you a notification when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order again at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other large retailers.

This is the most convenient and fastest way to get notified when the SNES Classic is available again. As long as you have your smartphone with you and have a signal you will receive a notification. 

As the SNES Classic is an extremely high demand item, we recommend to setup other notification systems as well as a fall back. Tracking online inventory is tricky and things can fail. We recommend these tools and services to keep taps on the SNES Classic availability. In the case of the Target SNES Classic pre-order window, we recommend to follow the Wario64 Twitter account and also of course our I4U News account.

The new SNES Classic book is still available at a 40% discount on amazon for $26.99. The SNES Classic companion book will be released on September 29.

About the Super NES Classic Edition

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic Edition features HDMI like the NES Classic. The controller cables are longer with about 5 feet, fixing one of the issues of the NES Classic. 

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.  

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only going to be available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order Launched First by Walmart

SNES Classic Pre-order Launched First by Walmart

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon




Technology News

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

55 minutes ago

How To Not Miss SNES Classic Pre-order After Walmart&#039;s Pre-Order Event

How To Not Miss SNES Classic Pre-order After Walmart's Pre-Order Event

17 hours ago, 1:08pm CDT

The Tracker App by I4U News

The Tracker App by I4U News

1 day ago, 3:30am CDT

SNES Classic Pre-order Launched First by Walmart

SNES Classic Pre-order Launched First by Walmart

1 day ago, 3:16am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

55 minutes ago

Hubble Telescope Captures Mars Moon Phobos Orbiting Around the Planet

Hubble Telescope Captures Mars Moon Phobos Orbiting Around the Planet

8 hours ago

T.rex could not have Chased that Jeep in Jurassic Park, Study Says

T.rex could not have Chased that Jeep in Jurassic Park, Study Says

12 hours ago, 5:55pm CDT

Massive Sinkhole is Swallowing Homes in Florida

Massive Sinkhole is Swallowing Homes in Florida

16 hours ago, 1:34pm CDT

More Latest News


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook