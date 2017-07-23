 
 

Nintendo Switch In Stock At Almost 2,000 Walmart Stores

Posted: Jul 23 2017, 6:51am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Walmart stores are best option to find a Nintendo Switch on Sunday.

Nintendo supplied retailers with big shipment of Nintendo Switch consoles for the Splatoon 2 release last Friday. The Nintendo Switch was in stock at Best Buy, Target, GameStop and even on amazon.com. In case you still could not get one, Walmart is your best choice on Sunday.

There are close to 2,000 of the 5,000 Walmart stores reported to have the Nintendo Switch in stock on Sunday, July 23. Store inventory tracking service  iStockNow shows a continuously increasing number of Walmart stores with Nintendo Switch stock.

The number of reported stores has to taken with a grain of salt. Not all stores reported still have the Switch in stock. The inventory trend is point upward, which is a very good sign. We also have not seen that high number of Walmart stores having Nintendo Switch stock in a long time.

So head on over to your local Walmart and see if the store has the Nintendo Switch in stock. Walmart just had a big moment on Friday night. The retailer opened the SNES Classic pre-order on walmart.com, taking everyone by surprise.

In case you want to stay home, GameStop does offer a series of 5 Nintendo Switch bundles online at gamestop.com. The problem is that all five Nintendo Switch bundles ship not now, but by August 11. 

Alternatively, you can get the Nintendo Switch from reputable resellers on amazon.com for about $85 more than the list price of the Nintendo Switch. The advantage is that you receive the Nintendo Switch sooner.

To not miss any upcoming online sales of the Nintendo Switch, download The Tracker app and subscribe to receive notifications for the Nintendo Switch consoles.

