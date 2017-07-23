 
 

Walmart To Cancel SNES Classic Pre-orders?

Posted: Jul 23 2017, 9:10am CDT

 

Walmart to Cancel SNES Classic Pre-orders?
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Here is what you need to know.

There is serious fear mongering going on in social media about Walmart to cancel SNES Classic pre-orders placed on Friday. As reported, Walmart began to take pre-orders for the $79.99 Super NES Classic on Friday, July 21 at 11:30pm ET. The unusual time has taking many by surprise. Read our guide on how not to miss another SNES Classic Pre-order opportunity, if you snoozed.

The many thousands who succeeded to place a pre-order for the SNES Classic can now relax and lean back until the SNES Classic Edition starts shipping on September 29. This is what you would assume.

The reality is different. Many fear that Walmart will cancel their SNES Classic pre-order. There are even posts about Walmart canceling all pre-orders, because of a mistake. The posts say that Walmart has opened pre-order earlier than allowed by Nintendo. People posting this claims, say that Walmart customer support told them that this would happen. Despite screenshots of customer support chats floating around, there is no verified evidence of this claim. 

There have been actual cancelations of SNES Classic pre orders, but always based on issues with payment details. There also only a few reports. It is not a widespread issue, and pretty common. There are plenty more reports of Walmart customers confirming that their SNES Classic pre-order is processing. Just today, a new thread on reddit started where Walmart customers update on their pre-order status. All is fine.

What does it all mean?

There are some people who have fun scaring people. these people found a stage in the community of SNES Classic fans, who are anxious to get their hands on one of the new retro consoles. After all, the SNES Classic will be extremely hard to find during this Holiday season.

For now, relax and be happy that you successfully pre-ordering a SNES Classic at walmart.com. If you have missed the Walmart SNES Classic pre-sale, Target has teased upcoming SNES Classic pre-orders at target.com. Amazon, Best Buy, ToysRUs are expected to follow Walmart's lead. It's also possible that Walmart will have another SNES Classic sale.

Here's how to not miss a chance to pre-order the SNES Classic:

Download the free The Tracker app and select to be notified on the SNES Classic listing. That's it. The app will send you a notification when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order again at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other large retailers.

This is the most convenient and fastest way to get notified when the SNES Classic is available again. As long as you have your smartphone with you and have a signal you will receive a notification. 

As the SNES Classic is an extremely high demand item, we recommend to setup other notification systems as well as a fall back. Tracking online inventory is tricky and things can fail. We recommend these tools and services to keep taps on the SNES Classic availability. 

The stores listing the SNES Classic including Best BuyWalmart and Amazon have not offered the SNES Classic for pre-order. GameStop recently released a page about the SNES Classic with a sign-up form to get updates.

The new SNES Classic book is still available at a 40% discount on amazon for $26.99. The SNES Classic companion book will be released on September 29.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

