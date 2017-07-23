First Pokemon Go Fest Failed Like The App a Year Ago

This is kind of ironic. Niantic celebrates the first anniversary of Pokemon Go with the first Pokemon Go Fest. The gathering in Chicogo was though overshadowed by technical problems that prevented attendees to play the game.

Niantic faced similar problems a year ago when Pokemon Go came out. The popularity broke the servers. Trainers could not login or use the service for hours. Web sites sprung up that monitored the Pokemon Go servers, so players would know if they can play right now.

Back then Niantic was not even able to properly respond to the issues and communicate with the user base. At least this is different now. Niantic issued a statement with serveral ways of making it up to the attendees of the Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago.

Here is what they get:

All registered attendees will soon receive an email with instructions on how to receive a full refund for the cost of their ticket. These instructions will be sent to the email addresses associated with your Pokémon GO account.

All registered attendees will receive $100 in PokéCoins in their Pokémon GO account.

Special Pokémon, Eggs, and check-in PokéStops appearing during Pokémon GO Fest have had their range increased to a two mile radius surrounding Grant Park through Monday morning, July 24. These Pokémon and Eggs will only be visible to Pokémon GO Fest attendees who validated the QR code they received when they entered Pokémon GO Fest. Attendees who were unable to validate their QR code during the event can do so through the special PokéStops through Monday morning.

All registered attendees will have the Legendary Pokémon, Lugia, added to their account.

That's quite a list of goodies. The next Pokemon Go Fest will be better. Niantic also managed to work through its first year growing pains.