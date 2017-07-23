 
 

First Pokemon Go Fest Failed Like The App A Year Ago

Posted: Jul 23 2017, 9:54am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

First Pokemon Go Fest Failed Like The App a Year Ago
Photo Credit: Getty Images iantic CEO John Hanke attends the Pokemon GO Fest at Grant Park on July 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)
 

Niantic had severe technical issues during the first real world gathering of Pokemon Go trainers.

This is kind of ironic. Niantic celebrates the first anniversary of Pokemon Go with the first Pokemon Go Fest. The gathering in Chicogo was though overshadowed by technical problems that prevented attendees to play the game.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

Niantic faced similar problems a year ago when Pokemon Go came out. The popularity broke the servers. Trainers could not login or use the service for hours. Web sites sprung up that monitored the Pokemon Go servers, so players would know if they can play right now. 

Back then Niantic was not even able to properly respond to the issues and communicate with the user base. At least this is different now. Niantic issued a statement with serveral ways of making it up to the attendees of the Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago.

Here is what they get:

All registered attendees will soon receive an email with instructions on how to receive a full refund for the cost of their ticket. These instructions will be sent to the email addresses associated with your Pokémon GO account.

All registered attendees will receive $100 in PokéCoins in their Pokémon GO account.

Special Pokémon, Eggs, and check-in PokéStops appearing during Pokémon GO Fest have had their range increased to a two mile radius surrounding Grant Park through Monday morning, July 24. These Pokémon and Eggs will only be visible to Pokémon GO Fest attendees who validated the QR code they received when they entered Pokémon GO Fest. Attendees who were unable to validate their QR code during the event can do so through the special PokéStops through Monday morning.

All registered attendees will have the Legendary Pokémon, Lugia, added to their account.

That's quite a list of goodies. The next Pokemon Go Fest will be better. Niantic also managed to work through its first year growing pains.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order Launched First by Walmart

SNES Classic Pre-order Launched First by Walmart

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon




Technology News

Walmart to Cancel SNES Classic Pre-orders?

Walmart to Cancel SNES Classic Pre-orders?

43 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at almost 2,000 Walmart Stores

Nintendo Switch in Stock at almost 2,000 Walmart Stores

3 hours ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Coming to Target

SNES Classic Pre-order Coming to Target

3 hours ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Walmart to Cancel SNES Classic Pre-orders?

Walmart to Cancel SNES Classic Pre-orders?

43 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at almost 2,000 Walmart Stores

Nintendo Switch in Stock at almost 2,000 Walmart Stores

3 hours ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Coming to Target

SNES Classic Pre-order Coming to Target

3 hours ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

4 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook