Nintendo Switch Pokken Tournament DX Pro Pad Pre-order Launched

Nintendo licensee Hori will release a special Nintendo Switch controller for the Pokken Tournament DX game. The Nintendo Switch Pokken Tournament DX Pro Pad is now available for pre-order on amazon.com.

The $24.99 Pokken Tournament DX controller will be released on September 22. This is the Pokken Tournament DX for Nintendo Switch release day. Hori has made Pokemon DX controllers for the Wii U (see image above). How the Nintendo Switch version will look is not known yet. There are no images yet of the new controller.

The new Horipad Pro controller will ship end of July. How that wired controller will influence the Pokken Tournament DX controller for the Nintendo Switch is the open question. Either way, Pokken DX fans will want to get the Pokken Tournament DX Pro Pad.

About Pokemon Tournament DX:

Pokemon Tournament DX is the first Pokemon title for the Nintendo Switch Console. Take direct control of One of 21 prized Pokemon fighters to defeat other Pokemon in Arena fights. Call upon support Pokemon to assist in the fight, then unleash your pokemon's unique Burst attack to climb atop the ranks. With all new modes and new ways to battle with friends, this is your chance to become champion of the ferrum region. Pokken DX is available for pre-order on Amazon.com for $47.99, with Prime membership.

Amazon listing via Wario64.