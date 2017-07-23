SNES Classic Book Looks Great as Paperback

The SNES Classic companion book appeared last week at the amazon.com and gamestop.com online shops. Back then we did not know yet how exciting last week is ending with Walmart launching the pre-order of the SNES Classic.

The book titled: "Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics", published by Prima Games, comes in a hard-cover and a paperback edition. So far we have only seen the hardcover edition.

Now an image of the paperback version of the SNES Classic book surfaced and it looks quite attractive (see image above, sorry only low-res available so far). It's silver colored with little windows featuring the pre-installed games. The SNES Classic paperback has a list price of $19.99 and the hard-cover edition with slipcase has regular price of $44.99. Amazon made the decision between paperback and hard-cover much more difficult.

The hard-cover edition of Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics is only $26.99 on amazon.com. This is 40% off the regular price. Amazon also has the paperback's price reduced, but only by $2 to $17.99.

The price difference between paperback and hard-cover is down to $9. The slipcase is nice to have on the hard-cover edition, but the cover design of the paperback is shinier. Either way you decide, the Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics book will be released on September 29, SNES Classic release day.

The 320-page book features a nostalgic celebration and exploration of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in all its 16-bit glory. You can discover everything you’ve always wanted to know about some of the most beloved SNES games, including speedrun tips and little-known facts. The details about the content of the book are still scarce. We assume that the book will cover all 21 SNES Classic games including the never before released Star Fox 2 game.

The SNES Classic companion book shines a light on the original SNES development and the visionaries behind this groundbreaking console. You gain an in-depth look at how the SNES has left its mark on the gaming industry, and how its legacy continues.

The SNES Classic book also contains family stories to fan art to merchandise and more. The SNES Classic book already jumped to the top of Amazon's Computer & Video Game Strategy Guides best seller chart. In case you can't score a SNES Classic at launch due to the crazy demand, you still have something to read until you find a SNES Classic in stock.

Prima Games, publisher of the SNES Classic book, is an imprint of DK and a division of Penguin Random House Inc., is the world’s leading publisher of strategy content for PC and console video games.

There has been a similar book released for the NES Classic, also published by Prima Games. The SNES book is also available on GameStop. This likely means that GameStop will offer SNES Classic bundles that include the SNES Classic book.

The SNES Classic will be extremely hard to find. A few stores have started to list the $79.99 SNES Classic.