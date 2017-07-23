Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop with Zelda Robe

The Nintendo Switch has been restocked in a big way in time for the Splatoon 2 launch. Now that inventory is gone for the most part. On Sunday, Walmart stores appear to be good option to find a Nintendo Switch in stock. As predicted, GameStop has sold out of Nintendo Switch bundles for July.

GameStop is listing five new Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $439.99 at gamestop.com. All five bundles will be released on August 11. That's almost three weeks from today. We are expecting a dry spell of Nintendo Switch supply during August. The GameStop bundles might be the only options in August. Get The Tracker app to get notified in case more Nintendo Switch offers popup online.

The five new Switch bundles are heavy on accessories. Some of the bundles feature toys and collectibles from ThinkGeek. Besides the late shipping date, the Zelda Robe bundle is mind boggling. Here are the details of the new Nintendo Switch bundles at GameStop.

The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer Fun Bundle, priced at $454.99, includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, Splatoon 2 (Physical Game), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Physical Game), Snipperclips (Digital Game), and the Splatoon Splattershot Mini Quickshot.

The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Zelda Shield Bundle sells for $439.99 and includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Content) and the Zelda Breath of the Wild Shield Backpack. This bundle will be packed and shipped by ThinkGeek.

The Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Splatoon Amiibo Bundle, an online exclusive for $443.99, includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Splatoon 2 (Physical Game), Splatoon 2 Squids Exclusive Framed Art, Splatoon The Splattershot Blaster, amiibo Inkling Girl (Neon Pink), amiibo Inkling Boy (Neon Green), and amiibo Inkling Squid (Neon Purple).

The Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Zelda Lounge and Sketch Bundle, priced at $449.99, features the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Sheikah Slate Sketchbook and the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Robe. This bundle will be packed and shipped by ThinkGeek.

The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Zelda Game Night Bundle, selling for $465.99, contains the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Content)*, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker 550pc Puzzle, and The Legend of Zelda Collector's Chess Set. This bundle will be packed and shipped by ThinkGeek

Find all Nintendo Switch offers listed in the web version of the Tracker here. Alternatively, you can get the Nintendo Switch from reputable resellers on amazon.com for about $85 more than the list price of the Nintendo Switch. The advantage is that you receive the Nintendo Switch sooner.

The Nintendo Switch launched in March. Nintendo has sold 2.74 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first weeks of the launch. On Wednesday, July 26, Nintendo is expected to reveal the current Nintendo Switch sales numbers in the fiscal Q1 earnings release.