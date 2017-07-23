 
 

Nintendo Switch In Stock At GameStop With Zelda Robe

Posted: Jul 23 2017, 12:26pm CDT | by , Updated: Jul 23 2017, 12:41pm CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop with Zelda Robe
Photo Credit: Getty Images / GameStop
 

GameStop offers five new Nintendo Switch bundles. There is only one problem, well two.

The Nintendo Switch has been restocked in a big way in time for the Splatoon 2 launch. Now that inventory is gone for the most part. On Sunday, Walmart stores appear to be good option to find a Nintendo Switch in stock. As predicted, GameStop has sold out of Nintendo Switch bundles for July.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

GameStop is listing five new Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $439.99 at gamestop.com. All five bundles will be released on August 11. That's almost three weeks from today. We are expecting a dry spell of Nintendo Switch supply during August. The GameStop bundles might be the only options in August. Get The Tracker app to get notified in case more Nintendo Switch offers popup online.

The five new Switch bundles are heavy on accessories. Some of the bundles feature toys and collectibles from ThinkGeek. Besides the late shipping date, the Zelda Robe bundle is mind boggling. Here are the details of the new Nintendo Switch bundles at GameStop.

The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Multiplayer Fun Bundle, priced at $454.99, includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, Splatoon 2 (Physical Game), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Physical Game), Snipperclips (Digital Game), and the Splatoon Splattershot Mini Quickshot.

The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Zelda Shield Bundle sells for $439.99 and includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Content) and the Zelda Breath of the Wild Shield Backpack. This bundle will be packed and shipped by ThinkGeek.

The Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Splatoon Amiibo Bundle, an online exclusive for $443.99, includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Splatoon 2 (Physical Game), Splatoon 2 Squids Exclusive Framed Art, Splatoon The Splattershot Blaster, amiibo Inkling Girl (Neon Pink), amiibo Inkling Boy (Neon Green), and amiibo Inkling Squid (Neon Purple).

The Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Zelda Lounge and Sketch Bundle, priced at $449.99, features the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Sheikah Slate Sketchbook and the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Robe. This bundle will be packed and shipped by ThinkGeek.

The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Zelda Game Night Bundle, selling for $465.99, contains the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Content)*, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker 550pc Puzzle, and The Legend of Zelda Collector's Chess Set. This bundle will be packed and shipped by ThinkGeek

Find all Nintendo Switch offers listed in the web version of the Tracker here. Alternatively, you can get the Nintendo Switch from reputable resellers on amazon.com for about $85 more than the list price of the Nintendo Switch. The advantage is that you receive the Nintendo Switch sooner.

The Nintendo Switch launched in March. Nintendo has sold 2.74 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first weeks of the launch. On Wednesday, July 26, Nintendo is expected to reveal the current Nintendo Switch sales numbers in the fiscal Q1 earnings release.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order Launched First by Walmart

SNES Classic Pre-order Launched First by Walmart

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon




Technology News

SNES Classic Book Looks Great as Paperback

SNES Classic Book Looks Great as Paperback

56 minutes ago

First Pokemon Go Fest Failed Like The App a Year Ago

First Pokemon Go Fest Failed Like The App a Year Ago

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Coming to Target

SNES Classic Pre-order Coming to Target

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Pokken Tournament DX Pro Pad Pre-order Launched

Nintendo Switch Pokken Tournament DX Pro Pad Pre-order Launched

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Book Looks Great as Paperback

SNES Classic Book Looks Great as Paperback

56 minutes ago

First Pokemon Go Fest Failed Like The App a Year Ago

First Pokemon Go Fest Failed Like The App a Year Ago

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Coming to Target

SNES Classic Pre-order Coming to Target

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Pokken Tournament DX Pro Pad Pre-order Launched

Nintendo Switch Pokken Tournament DX Pro Pad Pre-order Launched

2 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook