 
 

SNES Classic Pre-order At Amazon, Best Buy, Target Coming

SNES Classic Pre-order at Amazon, Best Buy, Target Coming
 

Find out how to prepare for SNES Classic pre-orders.

In case you missed the first ever SNES Classic pre-order opportunity in the US on Friday, July 21, there is good news. Now the genie is out of the bottle and more retailers will offer pre-ordering of the $79.99 SNES Classic. Target has already confirmed to offer pre-order for the SNES Classic.

Walmart opened the pre-order for the $79.99 SNES Classic Edition at the most unusual time possible. Only people that have setup working notifications or were online during the time were aware of the first ever SNES Classic pre-order.

We expect Amazon, Best Buy, Target and others to also offer to pre-order the Super NES Classic in the near future. When? Nobody knows, this is why you need to prepare. 

Here is what you need to do now:

Download the free The Tracker app and select to be notified on the SNES Classic listing. That's it. The app will send you a notification when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order again at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other large retailers.

This is the most convenient and fastest way to get notified when the SNES Classic is available again. As long as you have your smartphone with you and have a signal you will receive a notification. 

As the SNES Classic is an extremely high demand item, we recommend to setup other notification systems as well as a fall back. Tracking online inventory is tricky and things can fail.  We recommend these tools and services to keep taps on the SNES Classic availability.

The new SNES Classic book is still available at a 40% discount on amazon for $26.99. The SNES Classic companion book will be released on September 29. See also for the first time how the SNES Classic book looks as paperback version.

About the Super NES Classic Edition

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic Edition features HDMI like the NES Classic. The controller cables are longer with about 5 feet, fixing one of the issues of the NES Classic. 

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.  

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only going to be available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

