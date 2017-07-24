The Rock x Siri Dominate the Day Short Film Released

Action super star Dwayne Johnson stars in a new epic Apple commercial titled: "The Rock x Siri Dominate the Day." Apple's voice assistant Siri helps The Rock get through is packed day.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

"You should never, ever, under any circumstances, underestimate how much Dwayne Johnson can get done in a day with Siri. Follow the world’s busiest actor and Siri as they dominate the day," says Apple about the short film.

In 3:45 minute long film, The Rock uses Siri to accomplish his list of life goals. You see Johnson drive an Uber, pilot and airplane, take a selfie in space, present a runway fashion show and save the world in an action movie set.

Siri can use all the help it can get to fight against Alexa, who is now available also on phones through the Amazon shopping app. Watch The Rock x Siri Dominate the Day below.

The Rock promotes his Apple commercial on social media with this message: "I partnered with #Apple to make the BIGGEST, COOLEST, CRAZIEST, DOPEST, MOST OVER THE TOP, FUNNEST (is that even a word?) movie ever. And I have the greatest co-star of all time - #SIRI. I make movies for the world to enjoy and we also made this one to motivate you to get out there and get the job done. I want you to watch it, have fun with it and then go LIVE IT."