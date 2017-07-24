Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week: 5 New Games Arrive

The big Splatoon 2 release is behind us, marking another blockbuster game release on the Switch. In case Splatoon 2 is not up your alley, there are five new Nintendo Switch games coming this week. Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star will be released on Tuesday.

The Fate EXTRA series strikes a path to a new stage with Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star. Not just Fate/EXTRA Servants, but characters from Fate/stay night, Fate/Apocrypha, Fate/Grand Order, Fate Zero and other Fate series will make appearances. In the digital realm of SE.RA.PH, the Holy Grail War is over, but the land's new ruler faces challenges and threats from all sides. The servants now find themselves drawing up tense and unlikely alliances, preparing for a conflict that may tear SE.RA.PH apart...or destroy it entirely. The game is available on amazon.com for $47.99 (Prime).

Another hihglight is the release of Namco Museum. The game brings Namco classics such as PAC-MAN, GALAGA, SPLATTERHOUSE, and TOWER OF DRUAGA, ROLLING THUNDER, SKYKID, and TANK FORCE to the Nintendo Switch. The classic game collection will be released on the eShop for $29.99 on July 28.

The Infinite Minigolf for Nintendo Switch game will be released tomorrow. On July 27, the $4.99 Qbics Paint game will be availble for download. Finally, on July 28, the $9.99 Ultra Hyperball game will be available.

Splatoon 2 came with a big restocking of the Nintendo Switch console. Walmart stores have received new Switch inventory still over the weekend, supply is though about to dry up again. GameStop does offer new Nintendo Switch bundles, but they all will be released earliest on August 11.