Xbox One X Got FCC Approval Says Phil Spencer

Posted: Jul 24 2017, 2:19am CDT

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The Xbox One X is ready to go on pre-order.

Microsoft announced the full details of the Xbox One X at the E3 2017. The new most powerful home video game console will be released on November 7. The Xbox One X was not available for pre-order so far as it did not have FCC approval yet. Now the approval is done.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

Phil Spencer, executive vice president of Xbox Business, just said that the Xbox One X has all approvals. He made that statement in a response to a question about the Xbox One X pre-orders on Twitter. "Our plan is set for this. All approvals are done so now just landing the announce with all the info, won't be too much longer."

What does this mean?

Microsoft is now preparing the launch of the pre-order for the Xbox One X. The company has to coordinate the pre-order with its retail partners. It is difficult to quantify how long "won't be too much longer" refers too. It could be days, or in a month in time for the Gamescom 2017 video game show in Cologne, Germany.

So far AmazonTargetWalmart and Best Buy have published Xbox One X product pages. Walmart will sell the Xbox One X for $499, shaving off the 99 cents from the MSRP as usual.

How to not miss the Xbox One X pre-order:

Download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS. You can also search in app stores with "i4u" to find the app quickly.

Click in the app on the "Notify Me button" on the Xbox One X listing, which is available right on the home screen. That's it. The Tracker app is set and forget.

Once the Xbox One X are available for pre-order or starts to sell, you will get a notification on your smartphone. Tap on the notification to buy the Xbox One X at the store that has the console in stock. This is the fastest way to get notified when the both highly anticipated consoles will be available.

The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console.

The most powerful console:

The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K to games that support the Xbox One X. So far the announced Xbox One X enhanced game line-up includes Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual band Wi-fi and IR Blaster. 

The hardware components of the Xbox One X are expensive and margins are likely razor thin at the $499.99 retail price Microsoft is charging for the new Xbox. Microsoft will not stock pile a massive amount of the high-end Xbox. There will be very likely a shortage of the Xbox One X at launch. Pre-ordering the Xbox One X will be imperative to be one fo the first owners of the Xbox One X.

This story may contain affiliate links.

