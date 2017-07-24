Amazon Echo Sells for Less than on Prime Day

Amazon stunned on Prime Day 2017 with a 50% discount on the Amazon Echo. Customers only paid $89.99 for the Echo instead of $179.99. The result was that the Echo was one of the most popular items on Prime Day. Today Amazon has another deal on the Echo.

The Amazon Echo is on sale for $129.99 on amazon.com. However, if you buy two Echo, you receive a $100 discount as shown here. This means you end up paying only $79.99 for each Echo in the 2-pack.

Amazon is featuring the Amazon Echo, Buy 2, Save $100 promotion on the Today's deals page. On the Amazon Echo page there is though no mention of the 2-pack deal. To actually get the $100 discount on your purchase of two Echo devices, you have to use the promo code ECHO2PACK during check out.

I have verified that this works. The ECHO2PACK promo code is available since a while. Combined today with the sale on the Echo, you end up paying less than $80 for an Echo. This is $10 less than on Prime Day. This is of course only if you buy two. For $80 you find somebody to take an Echo off you for sure.

Get the Amazon Echo deal now on amazon.com. You only need some patience. Because the Echo was a hot seller on Prime Day, the shipping times got pushed into August. The black Echo ships on August 11 and the white Echo ships on August 13.

Amazon Echo is a hands-free speaker you control with your voice. Echo connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, make calls, send and receive messages, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more. Amazon also offers exclusive Echo Deals each day through voice shopping.