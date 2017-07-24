Samus Aran and Metroid amiibo In Game Functions Detailed

Metroid: Samus Returns will be released for the Nintendo 3DS on September 15. The highly anticipated game is accompanied with a 2-pack amiibo. The Samus Aran & Metroid amiibo 2-pack will be released also on September 15.

Walmart is offering to pre-order the Samus Aran & Metroid amiibo 2-pack for $29.99 on walmart.com. Other stores have not yet started to sell the new Metroid Series amiibo.

Nintendo has now detailed what the new Metroid amiibo can do in the Metroid: Samus Returns and in Super Smash Bros. games. The details have been released on the Japanese Nintendo site.

The Samus Aran amiibo can recover with the Elon Reserve tank. After "clearing" the game you get the Metroid II Art, viewable in the gallery menu of the game. You can use the Metroid amiibo as a "metroid marker" that tells you the location of the nearest metroid on the map.

In Super Smash Bros. the Samus Aran amiibo offers a missle reserve tank. Find the Metroid amiibo function details on nintendo.jp (translated). Via JapaneseNintendo.

In Metroid: Samus Returns you explore a hostile alien planet as legendary bounty hunter Samus Aran. Her mission? Terminate the Metroid menace in a masterful reimagining of her 1991 Game Boy adventure. This intense, side-scrolling action platformer revitalizes classic gameplay with stunning 3D visuals and a wide range of new content sure to please both new and veteran players. The new 3DS Metroid game is available for pre-order for $31.99 with Prime membership.