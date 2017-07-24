Leaked iPhone 8 Rendering Claims to be Final Design

Rumors about the iPhone 8 are swirling like snow with no indication that they will stop. This week a new rendering has leaked with TrustedReviews stating that the rendering is based on CAD files directly from the iPhone 8 supply chain. The rendering is from Gordon Kelly and Nodus. Nodus is an Apple accessory maker that specializes in cases among other items.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

The renderings claim to show the final hardware design with a big 5.8-inch screen that has bezels on all sides of about 4mm. Trusted Reviews cites Forbes' Gordon Kelly as stating that the 4mm thick bezels were decided on to help prevent accidental input when the user was handling the smartphone. Samsung users who have accidentally tapped stuff while handling the Galaxy S8 line of devices with their Infinity Edge display will appreciate the buffer area on the iPhone 8.

Previously leaked renderings have shown that the iPhone 8 is expected to have a stacked rear camera with dual lenses. The big thing that many have been wondering about is Touch ID. The sensor will most likely be on the power button of the iPhone 8, which is much larger than the power button on previous versions of the iPhone.

Rumors continue to suggest that the iPhone 8 Touch ID sensor under the front glass didn't function. Leaked renderings also show that the headphone port will be lacking on the iPhone 8 and that the Lightning port will remain. Some early rumors had claimed Apple was ditching that port for a USB-C port. However, there is indication that Apple will move to the USB-C port on the wall plug.

The new rendering does show a functional area at the top of the screen where connectivity, battery indicator, and notifications along with the front camera and various sensors will reside. Other tidbits that have surfaced along with the renderings is that a new L-shape battery will mean a big improvement in battery life. Rumors continue to suggest that pricing on the new iPhone 8 will be over $1,000.