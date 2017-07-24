LG's OLED65C7P OLED TV Dropped In Price To New Low

The 65-inch LG OLED65C7P 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is on sale today for $3,196.99. This is $1,300 off the list price. Amazon just dropped the price to the lowest level this 2017 OLED TV has been offered so far. The price drop is a reaction to Best Buy's Cyber Monday in July sale that features a deal on the LG OLED65C7P.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

Amazon is beating Best Buy's deal by a small $3. It's a matter of store preference where you want to save the $1,300 on this stunning and praised TV. The new discount is $100 lower than the lowest price for the 65-inch LG OLED65C7P 4K Ultra HD Smart TV has been so far.

The LG OLED65C7P features Active HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Atmos 2.2 40W (20W woofer), Wifi, 4 HDMI and 3 USB ports. It has an aluminum stand and runs webOS 3.5 as smart TV operating system. OLED TVs deliver a stunning image with bright colors and deep black. If you loved Plasma TVs you love the image quality of OLED TVs.

In case you still want to wait and see if the price comes down further on the LG OLED65C7P, you can subscribe to the listing in The Tracker app.