Posted: Jul 24 2017, 6:17am CDT | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

Golden Nokia 8 Image Leaks
Image via Gadgets.ndtv/Baidu
 

Nokia 8 looks super shiny in gold, price still seems too high if correct

Nokia Android smartphone fans looking forward to the launch of the coming Nokia 8 device have a new leak to check out. The Nokia 8 has leaked again thanks to gadgets.ndtv with real world images this time that show the device clad in gold and lots of fingerprint smudges. These leaked real world images do look almost exactly like the leaked rendering we showed last week.

The only real difference I can make out in the new leaked image is that I don't see the Zeiss branding under the rear cameras that the rendering showed. Everything else looks the same. I'm not a big fan of the shiny gold smartphone, but Android users who like bling might be. The device is certainly a magnet for smudges and fingerprints as you can tell from the image of the back of the smartphone.

The missing Zeiss branding on the rear of the golden Nokia 8 is likely because it is a prototype device. The expected launch date for the device is July 31 which is only a week away now. Rumors suggest that pricing on the smartphone will be in the area of about $700 in the US. I've stated before that price seemed very high and is too close to the big devices in the market to woo a large portion of the smartphone buyers out there.

The device is expected to offer a 5.3-inch screen with 2560 x 1400 resolution, Snapdragon 835 SoC, and 4 to 6GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup is supposedly a dual 13MP layout. The operating system is tipped as Andorid 7.1.1. I still just can't see this device doing well with its massive bezels and high price. I'd expect prices to fall rapidly as Nokia realizes it's name recognition isn't strong enough to command a premium on the market today with better, and sexier devices selling in the same price range.

Comments

