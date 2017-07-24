 
 

The Sexy Brutale Rated For Release On Nintendo Switch

Posted: Jul 24 2017, 7:16am CDT

 

The Sexy Brutale could soon see release on Nintendo Switch
The Sexy Brutale developers Tequila Works has remained mum regarding a Nintendo Switch version. Yet the chances are indeed there for such a thing to transpire. The game was given ratings recently. Ratings normally mean that the game is being ported to a console.

According to the PEGI (Pan European Game Information) rating system, The Sexy Brutale could possibly launch soon on Nintendo Switch.

The Sexy Brutale is most suitable for gamers 12 years or older. Some of the scenes are violent although not very realistic. Mild cursing and pictures and sound effects that are a horror to the senses also exist side by side.

Basically the game is a murder enigma. It involves a large manor where a whole lot has gone very wrong. At present the game is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

If rumors are anything to go by, Sexy Brutale will soon be released on the Nintendo Switch. You find yourself on the floor of the Sexy Brutale casino and are having a mask on your face with a blood-soaked handprint on it.

Due to the masked ball taking place, many of the guests are being brutally killed one by one. It is up to the game player to save these unfortunate people.

The only thing that can protect you from the evil that haunts the manor is your mask. Via this means of disguise you observe, spy upon and get to learn the inside story of each individual. This is all the better to find out who the real murderer is. 

