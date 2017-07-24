How To Unlock Shin Akuma in Ultra Street Fighter 2 on Nintendo Switch

During the course of the Comic-Con in San Diego, Capcom presented Street Fighter and Monster Hunter among other games. Capcom showed how to unlock Shin Akuma in the Nintendo Switch version of Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers.

The steps involved in this procedure are as follows: Select Ryu, cancel on color 1. Select Ken, cancel on color 9. Select Sagat, cancel on color 8. Select M.Bison, cancel on color 7. Place the cursor on Random, press L & R at the same time.



GameSpot posted the below image of a slide that shows the specific steps you have to follow to unlock Shin Akuma in Nintendo Switch's Ultra Street Fighter 2.

Capcom announced its upcoming novel presentations at the Evo 2017 about 7 days back. The fact is that Shin Akuma can be unlocked and played in Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers.

Since Shin Akuma does not remain unlocked all the time, the steps outlined in the previous paragraph will have to be followed time and again for playing this character.

This game is not exactly a deadly bloody battle to the finish but more of an entertaining fun extravaganza. The game is to spawn three new costumes soon. The total costume package will be up for sale for almost $4.