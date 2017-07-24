2018 Jaguar XJR575 Revealed with Top Speed of 186 MPH in 44 Seconds

The Jaguar XJR575 is a powerful version of the saloon car and its direct competitors are the Mercedes-AMG S63 and Audi S8. This car was detected going along the road in a disguised version for the first time last month at Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The path was one which was uphill. It contains the F-Type SVR’s 5 liter V8 engine. This car has 567 bhp. That is approximately 25 bhp more than the previous model. This allows the car a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) margin in 4.4 seconds.

The top speed of this vehicle is 186 mph. And new Jaguar XJR575 accelerates from 0-186mph in just 44 seconds. 2018 Jaguar XJR575 has been launched with a high-speed interview starring designer Wayne Burgess. TV presenter and race driver Amanda Stretton questioned Wayne Burgess about Jaguar’s fastest XJ saloon model.

"I have done plenty of short interviews in my time, but nothing quite like this! It might have been a bit of fun but doesn’t it just demonstrate perfectly the extreme performance of the new XJR575. I could barely finish answering those quick-fire questions before we hit 186mph and then it was all over! Can we go again?" said Wayne Burgess , Production Studio Director and SVO Projects Director at Jaguar.

New Jaguar XJR575 launch is a part of the updates across the XJ range ahead of a new XJ launch in 2019 that is also rumored to be an EV. Through this special pure electric car in 2019, Jaguar could beat its rivals anytime, anywhere. Among the markets open to this car may be included China.

Meanwhile the 2018 Jaguar XJR575 will be available in standard wheelbase. The exterior of this car is the best. Customers will be able to choose between two exterior color options of Velocity Blue and Satin Corris Grey.

Other specifications include a backside spoiler, side sills, frontal bumper and low air vents with glossy black surround system. There is badging and twin bonnet louvres. 20 inch gloss black wheels exist on this baby.

There are red brake calipers as well. These are some of the things which differentiate the car from its other previous models. Inside, the car has raised tread plates and 575 branding and diamond quilted seating. There are two hues these seats are available in.

There are full LED lights. Also J-blade signature running lights exist on the vehicle. A Touch Pro infotainment system with wide screen and 4G WI-FI connectivity is there as well. Among the safety features are a Lane Keep Assist, Driver Condition Monitor and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

"This is a performance vehicle, but that doesn’t mean we have had to cut any corners when it comes to comfort or design. Jaguar is the standard bearer for interior refinement and the XJR575 is no different," said Ian Callum, Director of Design at Jaguar.

"It can go very quickly, but it does so with the serene comfort customers expect from a Jaguar saloon. That makes this a very special car indeed."

2018 Jaguar XJR575 will probably cost a hefty 93,170 pounds once it comes in the market.