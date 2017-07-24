Lyft is Working on its Own Self-Driving Car

Lyft is fast pursuing Uber in the drive to excel. It is not slowing down in its pursuit either. The company has been making headway through the door left ajar by Uber. Now its latest venture has been self-driving cars.

Lyft stated in their announcement that the company is opening its own self-driving division to develop their own open self-driving system (open SDS).

This foray into autonomous automobiles is one which is being carried out at its Palo Alto facility in California. And Lyft is calling this Palo Alto facility the Level 5 Engineering Center. A number of new engineers and technicians will be coming to the company’s side to work towards building a self-driving car.

The ultimate goal is the overtaking of Uber as the main leader in this field. This is not a sister concern of the company. It is the real deal. It in fact forms the core function of the company.

At least 10% of the engineers at Lyft are already busy working on this brand new project. It is not the first time that Lyft has gone in this direction. Earlier this year, it formed the first platform for self-driving technology which was attended by many other companies. This set the tone for the future trends of Lyft.

While its rival Uber has been working on a solo basis, Lyft has gladly accepted all the help it can get on this project. Lyft’s head honchos have said that they want to bring the entire industry on one platform as far as this issue is concerned.

Lyft is all set to become a leader in this field of endeavor if things continue in their pace like this. As far as partners are concerned, Lyft will not lack in this department. Such diverse agencies as Waymo, NuTonomy, Jaguar, Land Rover and General Motors have all been only too glad to jump on the self-driving bandwagon.

Lyft will however continue its hybrid manufacturing patterns. While self-driving technology will be there, space will remain for good old-fashioned human-driven cars. For Lyft at least, self-driving cars are the wave of the future.

This is the actual goal of Lyft and it is one for the sake of which, it will sacrifice everything it possesses. Already Lyft is a big-time company that provides one million rides per daily basis. In the future these rides may not need any drivers which would be a feat to behold.