SNES Classic: What You need to Know on Monday

Posted: Jul 24 2017, 9:18am CDT

 

Pre-orders for the SNES Classic started in the US, changing everything.

The situation of the SNES Classic has suddenly changed dramatically in the US from one week to the next. Walmart offered the SNES Classic for pre-order on Friday at 11:30pm ET. This was the first time consumers were able to pre-order the coveted SNES Classic Edition in the US. Now more pre-order windows can open up any time, as early as today.

Before we go into the details of the current status of SNES Classic pre-order, check if you are prepared for the next SNES Classic pre-order opportunity.

As the Walmart SNES Classic sale proofed, you need means of notifications. One way to get notified is with the Tracker app. You can download the free The Tracker app and select to be notified on the SNES Classic listing. That's it. The app will send you a notification when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order again at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other large retailers.

This is the most convenient and fastest way to get notified when the SNES Classic is available again. As long as you have your smartphone with you and have a signal you will receive a notification. 

As the SNES Classic is an extremely high demand item, we recommend to setup more than one notification system to be on the safe side. Tracking online inventory is tricky and things can fail.  We recommend these tools and services to keep taps on the SNES Classic availability.

Now lets look what the latest developments are about the SNES Classic availability. Nintendo announced the SNES Classic on June 26. Europeans and Australians were allowed to pre-order the SNES Classic Edition right after Nintendo made the announcement. Not so in the United States. Nintendo fans had to wait almost one month for the first pre-order opportunity.

Many including me already believed that there will be no significant pre-order opportunities for the SNES Classic. Walmart's 40 minute long SNES Classic pre-sale changed the expectations completely. It is now very likely that other Nintendo retail partners will also offer the SNES Classic for pre-order.

Target has already confirmed over the weekend that the retailer will offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. There are no further details on when that happens. Target has not even listed the SNES Classic yet, making it very hard to spot when the pre-order begins. Target might be announcing when the SNES Classic is up for pre-order on target.com.

Besides Target, Best Buy, ToysRUS and Amazon are expected to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. Most consumers are waiting for the SNES Classic pre-order to begin on amazon.com. So far only Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon actually have a product page up for the SNES Classic. GameStop has a preview page for the SNES Classic, but not a legit product page yet.

Walmart could also be back for another round of SNES Classic pre-orders on walmart.com. Customers were able to order up to two SNES Classic in the Friday sale. A limit of one unit would have been expected. Allowing two SNES Classic per customer implies that Walmart received a large lot of SNES Classic inventory assigned them. It is possible that another pre-sale allotment is coming to Walmart before the September 29 release of the SNES Classic.

While you wait, there is a deal on the SNES Classic bible. The SNES Classic book is still available at a 40% discount on amazon for $26.99. The SNES Classic companion book will be released on September 29. See also for the first time how the SNES Classic book looks as paperback version.

This story may contain affiliate links.

