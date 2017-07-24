 
 

HoloLens 2 Has AI Chip Says Microsoft

Microsoft just gave an insight into the next HoloLens.

The HoloLens 2 will come with a customer AI co-processor for Deep Neural Networks. Microsoft's Director of Science for HoloLens  Marc Pollefeys revealed today some ambitious developments for the next HoloLens.

Microsoft is going to allow the processing of neural networks in an untethered head-mounted display. Microsoft makes deep learning portable, independent from cloud computing.

HoloLens contains a custom multiprocessor called the Holographic Processing Unit, or HPU. It is responsible for processing the information coming from all of the on-board sensors, including Microsoft’s custom time-of-flight depth sensor, head-tracking cameras, the inertial measurement unit (IMU), and the infrared camera. 

Today, Harry Shum, executive vice president of our Artificial Intelligence and Research Group, announced in a keynote speech at CVPR 2017, that the second version of the HPU, currently under development, will incorporate an AI coprocessor to natively and flexibly implement DNNs. The chip supports a wide variety of layer types, fully programmable by us. Harry showed an early spin of the second version of the HPU running live code implementing hand segmentation.

The AI coprocessor is designed to work in the next version of HoloLens, running continuously, off the HoloLens battery. What the future applications will be for the wearable AI processor remains to be seen. We also do not know yet when the HoloLens 2 will be released.

