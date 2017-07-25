 
 

New James Bond Movie Has Release Date

New James Bond Movie has Release Date
Credit: Getty Images, Actor Daniel Craig attends the 2017 Drama Desk Awards at Anita's Way on June 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by J. Kempin/Getty Images)
 

There will be another James Bond movie.

James Bond fans can mark their calendars. The 25th James Bond movie will be in theaters on November 8, 2019. The official James Bond Twitter account revealed the date a couple hours ago on Twitter.

As usual, British Bond fans can see the new Bond movie earlier. There is no information about who will be James Bond. Is Daniel Craig coming back once more? It is possible that Craig does it one more time. Especially because it will be a big anniversary Bond with the 25th release.

Craig played Bond in the most recent James Bond movie titled Spectre, directed by Sam Mendes. Craig said after the movie got released that he is done with playing bond. There are still about one more year before shooting of the new Bond movie begins. Enough time for Daniel Craig to build distance between him and the role of Bond. I guess he will be back one more last time.

