Total Solar Eclipse: NASA Wants Your Help

Posted: Jul 25 2017, 1:35am CDT

 

Credits: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Rich Melnick
 

NASA Invites You to Become a Citizen Scientist During US Total Solar Eclipse. Watch the video below.

The Great American Solar Eclipse takes place on August 21. You can just be a passive observer of the solar eclipse and stare up to the sun wearing certified solar eclipse glasses. Or, you actively help NASA during the solar eclipse.

NASA invites eclipse viewers around the country to participate in a nationwide science experiment by collecting cloud and air temperature data and reporting it via their phones.

The Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment, or GLOBE, Program is a NASA-supported research and education program that encourages students and citizen scientists to collect and analyze environmental observations. GLOBE Observer is a free, easy-to-use app that guides citizen scientists through data collection.

On Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse will occur across the entire continental United States. Crossing the country from Oregon to South Carolina over the course of an hour and a half, 14 states will experience night-like darkness for approximately two minutes in the middle of the day. The eclipse enters the U.S. at 10:15 a.m. PDT off the coast of Oregon and leaves U.S. shores at approximately 2:50 p.m. EDT in South Carolina.

“No matter where you are in North America, whether it’s cloudy, clear or rainy, NASA wants as many people as possible to help with this citizen science project,” said Kristen Weaver, deputy coordinator for the project. “We want to inspire a million eclipse viewers to become eclipse scientists.”

In order to participate, first download the GLOBE Observer app and register to become a citizen scientist. The app will instruct you on how to make the observations. Second, you will need to obtain a thermometer to measure air temperature. Don't forget to get your solar eclipse T-Shirt.

