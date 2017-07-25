MS Paint is Not Dead

The whole outcry over Microsoft killing Microsoft Paint was for nothing. Microsoft announced to continue to offer MS Paint as free download through the Windows Store.

"MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free," said Microsoft in a statement.

MS Paint has to move aside because of the new Paint 3D app in Windows 10 Creators update. Paint 3D, the new app for creativity, also available for free with the Windows 10 Creators Update, will continue to get new feature updates. In addition to the new 3D capabilities, many of the MS Paint features people know and love like photo editing, line and curve tools, and 2D creation are in Paint 3D.

MS Paint has a 32 year history. Over three decades many Windows users have adopted the app for their basic graphics tasks. If your mom calls you after the Windows 10 Creators Fall update all in tears, its just that she can't find MS Paint. toint her to the Windows app store to download her beloved MS Paint app.