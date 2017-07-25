 
 

MS Paint Is Not Dead

Posted: Jul 25 2017, 2:29am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

MS Paint is Not Dead
 

Microsoft offers MS Paint as free download.

The whole outcry over Microsoft killing Microsoft Paint was for nothing. Microsoft announced to continue to offer MS Paint as free download through the Windows Store.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

"MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free," said Microsoft in a statement.

MS Paint has to move aside because of the new Paint 3D app in Windows 10 Creators update. Paint 3D, the new app for creativity, also available for free with the Windows 10 Creators Update, will continue to get new feature updates. In addition to the new 3D capabilities, many of the MS Paint features people know and love like photo editing, line and curve tools, and 2D creation are in Paint 3D.

MS Paint has a 32 year history. Over three decades many Windows users have adopted the app for their basic graphics tasks. If your mom calls you after the Windows 10 Creators Fall update all in tears, its just that she can't find MS Paint. toint her to the Windows app store to download her beloved MS Paint app.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order Launched First by Walmart

SNES Classic Pre-order Launched First by Walmart

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon




Technology News

SNES Classic Pre-order Announced for Australia

SNES Classic Pre-order Announced for Australia

22 minutes ago

Total Solar Eclipse: NASA Wants Your Help

Total Solar Eclipse: NASA Wants Your Help

54 minutes ago

SNES Classic: What You need to Know on Monday

SNES Classic: What You need to Know on Monday

14 hours ago, 11:54am CDT

Solar Eclipse T-Shirts, Hats and Books Flood Amazon

Solar Eclipse T-Shirts, Hats and Books Flood Amazon

14 hours ago, 11:49am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

New James Bond Movie has Release Date

New James Bond Movie has Release Date

10 minutes ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Announced for Australia

SNES Classic Pre-order Announced for Australia

22 minutes ago

Total Solar Eclipse: NASA Wants Your Help

Total Solar Eclipse: NASA Wants Your Help

54 minutes ago

SNES Classic: What You need to Know on Monday

SNES Classic: What You need to Know on Monday

14 hours ago, 11:54am CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook