SNES Classic Tracking Done the Right Way

Every time a SNES Classic pre-order opportunity opens up you want to be bombarded with notifications and alerts. Do not rely on a single SNES Classic tracking solution.

The SNES Classic was surprisingly easy to pre-order on Friday at Walmart's online store. The extremely popular new retro console from Nintendo was available for long 40 minutes. You only needed to know about it and you could pre-order the SNES Classic Edition. Knowing about it first, paid off in earlier delivery dates and lower risk of cancellation. Walmart has yanked the SNES Classic page to end the sale. This appeared to be a desperate action.

I'm in the trenches of tracking the availability of the SNES Classic, because we developed and operate The Tracker app. The mobile online inventory tracking app successfully alerted many users on Friday about the Walmart Super NES Classic pre-sale. In some cases the notification did though not reach users. While we are in the process of improving the notification mechanism, I believe that there is never going to be a 100% guarantee.

This is true not just for our own SNES Classic tracking, but for any other service. There are several points in the chain of online inventory tracking things can fail. It starts with correctly and timely picking up on an in stock or pre-order availability at store. Then there could be server load issues and connectivity issues on the cellular network of user waiting for notifications.

Besides technical issues, the available tracking solutions have also different sets of online stores they are monitoring. On top of that there is necessary human intervention on new product listings that cannot be automatically tracked yet. This is for instance the case for the SNES Classic pre-order at Target. There is no page to keep eyes on yet.

To come out on top of these issues and risks I recommend to diversify how you get notified and informed about the SNES Classic availability. Here are the options to create a robust setup.

Get the The Tracker app

I recommend of course to use our free The Tracker app. I have come up with this app after covering Black Friday and Holiday shopping seasons for years. My idea was to create an easy to use tool that enables everyone to find and buy hard to find products online. The Tracker app is now almost 3 months old and we constantly work to improve it.

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

After launching the app and enabling notifications, tap notify me checkmark on the products you like to be notified when in stock or available for pre-order at any of the supported online shops.

Subscribe to NowInStock Google Groups

Based on the over 111,000 comments posted on the SNES Classic page on NowInStock, this online inventory tracker is the most popular. To get timely alerts NowInStock advices to subscribe to the Google Groups SNES Classic alerts. Visit the SNES Classic Google Groups and hit the Join group button. You need to have a gmail account for this.

After joining the group you want to setup mobile alerts, by setting up forwarding in Gmail. You can find the instructions for this here.

Use Zoolert Desktop alerts

To diversify further, use the Zoolert inventory tracking service in your browser. Enable the audio alert on their SNES Classic page while you are in front of your computer for work or while playing video games.

Follow Wario64 on Twitter

Besides getting alerted when an actual SNES Classic pre-sale is happening, you also want to know about any announcements of upcoming sales. The video deals Twitter account @Wario64 has excellent track record of alerting followers of availability in a very timely manner.

Use alerts from retailers

Many people received an alert email from Walmart in time to pre-order the SNES Classic. This worked surprisingly well. In most cases the alerts from online shops including amazon arrive too late or are not sent at all. This happens especially when inventory is limited. It is though an easy way to add another channel of inventory alerts to your setup. Here you find the pages to sign-up for SNES Classic email alerts on walmart, best buy, gamestop and amazon.

Stay up to date on SNES Classic News

I like to end the list of recommended ways to track the SNES Classic with our extensive coverage of all things SNES Classic. Stay informed with everything going on related the the Super NES Classic. Follow @I4UNEWS on Twitter.

The SNES Classic Edition will be released on September 29 for $79.99. Nintendo promised that there will be more SNES Classic units than there have been NES Classic consoles. The SNES Classic will only be available until the end of 2017.