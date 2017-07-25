 
 

Nintendo Switch Stock At GameStop Surprises

GameStop now offers multiple Nintendo Switch bundles under $400.

GameStop completely changed its Nintendo Switch offering again online at gamestop.com. The video game retailer offers now six new Nintendo Switch bundles all price at a low $399.99. And that is not all.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch bundles GameStop offered yesterday had a far out shipping date of August 11. The six new bundles already ship early next week on August 1.

At $399.99, GameStop's Nintendo Switch bundles are an obviously a better deal than similar priced reseller offers on amazon. For the extra $100 you get games and accessories. You can choose between several Nintendo Switch bundles containing Zelda, one with Mario Kart 8 and one with Splatoon 2. Some bundles are packed with only games and others have accessories inside.

The new early shipment date of these new Nintendo Switch bundles at Gamestop comes as a surprise. After the big restocking of the Switch last week in time for the Splatoon 2 launch, we predicted a drought. Now you just have to wait one week for the shipment to go out.

Find all available $399.99 Nintendo Switch bundles listed on gamestop.com. If you want to wait for individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles, get The Tracker app to receive notifications in case more Nintendo Switch offers popup online. 

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 2.74 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first weeks of the launch. On Wednesday, July 26, Nintendo is expected to reveal the current Nintendo Switch sales numbers in the fiscal Q1 earnings release.

Luigi Lugmayr is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets.
