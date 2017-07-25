 
 

2018 Ford Mustang GT Hits 60 MPH In Less Than 4 Seconds

Posted: Jul 25 2017

 

  • Meet the Fastest Ford Mustang GT Ever
 

2018 Ford Mustang GT goes from 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds with new ‘Drag Strip’ mode. This is quite an achievement.

The 2018 Mustang GT has a Drag Strip mode and is speedier than a Porsche 911. Thus it brings in a new set of criteria for a Mustang. With a redesigned 5 liter V8 engine, it has a brand new ten speed SelectShift automatic.

Thus the 460 hp is paired with 420 pounds feet of torque. Also this car sports Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires. The ordinary Porsche 911 costs about $94,000. Yet this Mustang is faster than any Porsche 911.

According to Mustang chief engineer, Carl Widmann, the fast speed of 2018 Ford Mustang GT is due to among other things: better horse power and torque output of the redesigned 5.0-liter V8, Drag Strip mode extreme acceleration, faster and smoother changing of the 10 speed SelectShift transmission and last but not least more intricate traction. Normally when changing gears, time is lost. However, in Drag Strip mode, the engine torque doesn’t dip any lower.

“Typically, when you shift gears, you give up time,” said Widmann. “In Drag Strip mode, the engine torque doesn’t drop when you’re shifting. You get peak engine torque and horsepower straight through thanks to our new Ford-built 10-speed transmission.”

2018 Mustang GT is powerful and efficient. There is even EcoBoost in the context of this vehicle. The Drag Strip mode lends five submodes to the driver of the car. The response and performativity of the automobile is par excellence.

Ford features include the power flow and the hydraulic controls. Both the upshift and downshift facilities work in a streamlined manner as well. It is in a range of supercars that this GT Mustang has been designed.

The Mustand will surely get its very own Line Lock. This is so as to avoid any overheating of its rear brakes. Whatever the case, the one feature of this vehicle is Drag Strip mode which sees to it that it performs with top class speed and performance.

“Gearing matters, and in Drag Strip mode, this car launches better than ever off the line,” said Widmann.

2018 Mustang GT will beat the rest hands down and it will do it with style.

