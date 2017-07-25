 
 

Tesla Model 3 Will Have Card Instead Of Key

Posted: Jul 25 2017, 6:56am CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Tesla Model 3 Will Have Card Instead of Key
Credit: Model 3 Owners Club
 

Apparently some new developments have taken place on the Tesla Model 3 front. They include a keyless vehicle and more batteries being manufactured.

In the future it seems that Tesla Model 3 owners could gain access to their cars via a card instead of a key. In a recent video clip, Tesla’s Vice President of Engineering could be seen entering the vehicle and fitting a booklet into the central console.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

This booklet contains an RFID card which allows keyless entry into the vehicle. Thus the vehicle need not be unlocked by hand. Remote unlocking of the Tesla Model 3 has been the main concern.

In erstwhile times, OTA updates had been made to the vehicles. Thus a user could use his smartphone app to unlock the car from a remote location. Yet not all places have cellular service. There lies the rub.

Details regarding this fob key card may come in the weeks that lie ahead. Till then all we can do is keep our fingers crossed. Tesla is meanwhile discontinuing its Model S 75 in order to make way for its Model S. Soon the price of the Model S will be $74,500 which is double the price tag of the Model 3.

1500 Model 3 battery packs have been manufactured by the Gigafactory that is Tesla Motors in Sparks, Nevada. Genscape has tracked the production of these batteries at Tesla’s factories. This is via satellite imagery.

The information that has been culled will be provided to customers of Tesla Motors. In fact, Tesla could be employing a 4416 battery cell in its Model 3 as well as its Next Gen S.

This 4416 lithium ion battery cell is probably 44 mm in diameter and 160 mm in height. Termed the 44160 cell, it is used in the Tesla Model 3 at present.

This news is different from previous rumors that claimed that a 2170 cell was to be used in the Tesla Model 3. Tesla’s Gigafactory is producing the latter right now.

A 44160 lithium ion cell would allow Tesla to use less battery space, battery weight and get greater output in volts. That would be a hunky dory thing. All this is pure speculation though in the current scenario. What transpires in the final analysis is something which still has to be seen to be believed.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order Launched First by Walmart

SNES Classic Pre-order Launched First by Walmart

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon




Cars & Vehicles

2018 Ford Mustang GT Hits 60 MPH in Less Than 4 Seconds

2018 Ford Mustang GT Hits 60 MPH in Less Than 4 Seconds

1 hour ago

Lyft is Working on its Own Self-Driving Car

Lyft is Working on its Own Self-Driving Car

22 hours ago, 8:10am CDT

2018 Jaguar XJR575 Revealed with Top Speed of 186 MPH in 44 Seconds

2018 Jaguar XJR575 Revealed with Top Speed of 186 MPH in 44 Seconds

23 hours ago, 7:56am CDT

Which New Truck Is Best for Towing?

Which New Truck Is Best for Towing?

3 days ago, 1:47pm CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Facebook Smart Speaker with Touchscreen in the Works says Rumor

Facebook Smart Speaker with Touchscreen in the Works says Rumor

29 seconds ago

SNES Classic Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Tracking Done the Right Way

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Coming to Target - Update

SNES Classic Pre-order Coming to Target - Update

1 hour ago

2018 Ford Mustang GT Hits 60 MPH in Less Than 4 Seconds

2018 Ford Mustang GT Hits 60 MPH in Less Than 4 Seconds

1 hour ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook