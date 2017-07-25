Tesla Model 3 Will Have Card Instead of Key

In the future it seems that Tesla Model 3 owners could gain access to their cars via a card instead of a key. In a recent video clip, Tesla’s Vice President of Engineering could be seen entering the vehicle and fitting a booklet into the central console.

This booklet contains an RFID card which allows keyless entry into the vehicle. Thus the vehicle need not be unlocked by hand. Remote unlocking of the Tesla Model 3 has been the main concern.

In erstwhile times, OTA updates had been made to the vehicles. Thus a user could use his smartphone app to unlock the car from a remote location. Yet not all places have cellular service. There lies the rub.

Details regarding this fob key card may come in the weeks that lie ahead. Till then all we can do is keep our fingers crossed. Tesla is meanwhile discontinuing its Model S 75 in order to make way for its Model S. Soon the price of the Model S will be $74,500 which is double the price tag of the Model 3.

Tesla SVP Doug Field showing off Model 3 power seats. Has keycard in his right hand & puts it into cup holder https://t.co/MrEhW5GXpO— Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) July 22, 2017

Model 3 booklet containing the keycard? (No keyfobs for this car) pic.twitter.com/mhMOkvPtFi— Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) July 21, 2017

1500 Model 3 battery packs have been manufactured by the Gigafactory that is Tesla Motors in Sparks, Nevada. Genscape has tracked the production of these batteries at Tesla’s factories. This is via satellite imagery.

The information that has been culled will be provided to customers of Tesla Motors. In fact, Tesla could be employing a 4416 battery cell in its Model 3 as well as its Next Gen S.

This 4416 lithium ion battery cell is probably 44 mm in diameter and 160 mm in height. Termed the 44160 cell, it is used in the Tesla Model 3 at present.

This news is different from previous rumors that claimed that a 2170 cell was to be used in the Tesla Model 3. Tesla’s Gigafactory is producing the latter right now.

A 44160 lithium ion cell would allow Tesla to use less battery space, battery weight and get greater output in volts. That would be a hunky dory thing. All this is pure speculation though in the current scenario. What transpires in the final analysis is something which still has to be seen to be believed.