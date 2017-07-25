Facebook Smart Speaker with Touchscreen in the Works says Rumor

A new report has surfaced that claims Facebook is set to launch a new smart speaker that will compete directly with the Amazon Echo Show smart speaker. The report comes from DigiTimes, citing sources from the upstream supply chain. According to the Facebook's smart speaker will feature a 15-inch touchscreen and will launch in Q1 2018.

The company manufacturing the smart speaker for Facebook is Pegatron Technology according to the leak. The move signals that Facebook wants to be in the smart home product race along with the other firms that are competing now. Facebook will go head to head with not only Amazon, but Google with its Google Home speaker and Apple with its HomePod set to go on sale later this year.

Rumors also suggest that Samsung, Microsoft, and Alibaba are all wanting to get in on the smart speaker market that Amazon basically created with its Echo line. The sources claim that the Facebook offering will use a display made by LG that uses in-cell technology. The smart speaker from Facebook will have a magnesium alloy chassis and is said to be in small volume pilot production now.

The design of the Facebook smart speaker reportedly comes from the Facebook Building 8 department. The smart speaker market is expected to boom to a value of about $5.5 billion by 2020. Pegatron is expected to have a very good year with word of this new product for Facebook surfacing. The company already builds iPhones for Apple along with Surface and Xbox One orders for Microsoft.