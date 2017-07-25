Galaxy S8 Active Turns Up on Video

Samsung has been making special and more robust editions of its Galaxy series of smartphones for a while now. These devices are generally dubbed "Active" editions and bring with them enough robustness to survive an active life sans case. There was an Active edition of the last Galaxy S smartphone, but so far there has been no Galaxy S8 Active edition.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

That may soon change with a video surfacing that claims to show the Galaxy S8 Active edition in the real world. While the Galaxy S8 is certainly an attractive smartphone, one of the prettiest on the market in fact, the new S8 Active won't be pretty. It will be a rugged device that looks as if it is crammed inside a utilitarian case right out of the box.

The upside to losing the good looks the S8 is known for is that the S8 Active edition will gain the ability to survive drops without cracked screens, water protection, and other features. The video appears to show a device with narrow screen bezels and a rather bulky looking plastic chassis.

To gain robustness, the sexy curved edge screen of the Galaxy S8 is gone. If you prefer a flat screen smartphone, the Galaxy S8 Active might be just the ticket. The back of the device is said to be polycarbonate with metal sides according to BGR. The Active edition is thicker than the normal S8, reportedly about 1.5 times as thick. It has a big 4,000 mAh internal battery, larger even than the normal Galaxy S8+ battery. Other internals should be identical to the S8 devices, which is a good thing indeed. The video of the smartphone in action is below.