 
 

Galaxy S8 Active Turns Up On Video

Posted: Jul 25 2017, 7:11am CDT | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

Galaxy S8 Active Turns Up on Video
Image via BGR
 

Galaxy S8 Active looks ready to launch, but we have no idea when that will happen

Samsung has been making special and more robust editions of its Galaxy series of smartphones for a while now. These devices are generally dubbed "Active" editions and bring with them enough robustness to survive an active life sans case. There was an Active edition of the last Galaxy S smartphone, but so far there has been no Galaxy S8 Active edition.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

That may soon change with a video surfacing that claims to show the Galaxy S8 Active edition in the real world. While the Galaxy S8 is certainly an attractive smartphone, one of the prettiest on the market in fact, the new S8 Active won't be pretty. It will be a rugged device that looks as if it is crammed inside a utilitarian case right out of the box.

The upside to losing the good looks the S8 is known for is that the S8 Active edition will gain the ability to survive drops without cracked screens, water protection, and other features. The video appears to show a device with narrow screen bezels and a rather bulky looking plastic chassis.

To gain robustness, the sexy curved edge screen of the Galaxy S8 is gone. If you prefer a flat screen smartphone, the Galaxy S8 Active might be just the ticket. The back of the device is said to be polycarbonate with metal sides according to BGR. The Active edition is thicker than the normal S8, reportedly about 1.5 times as thick. It has a big 4,000 mAh internal battery, larger even than the normal Galaxy S8+ battery. Other internals should be identical to the S8 devices, which is a good thing indeed. The video of the smartphone in action is below.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

SNES Classic Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon




Technology News

Luvabella Dolls Come as African American, Blonde and Brunette Robot Babies

Luvabella Dolls Come as African American, Blonde and Brunette Robot Babies

4 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch at GameStop: New $399.99 Bundles Ship Next Week

Nintendo Switch at GameStop: New $399.99 Bundles Ship Next Week

1 hour ago

Facebook Smart Speaker with Touchscreen in the Works says Rumor

Facebook Smart Speaker with Touchscreen in the Works says Rumor

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Tracking Done the Right Way

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Luvabella Dolls Come as African American, Blonde and Brunette Robot Babies

Luvabella Dolls Come as African American, Blonde and Brunette Robot Babies

4 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch at GameStop: New $399.99 Bundles Ship Next Week

Nintendo Switch at GameStop: New $399.99 Bundles Ship Next Week

1 hour ago

Facebook Smart Speaker with Touchscreen in the Works says Rumor

Facebook Smart Speaker with Touchscreen in the Works says Rumor

1 hour ago

Tesla Model 3 Will Have Card Instead of Key

Tesla Model 3 Will Have Card Instead of Key

1 hour ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook