Posted: Jul 25 2017, 8:09am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Luvabella Dolls Come as African American, Blonde and Brunette Robot Babies

Spinmaster's new hot toy Lovaballa shows up at Walmart.

Canadian toy maker Spinmaster drove parents crazy last Holiday season with finding Hatchimals in stock. This coming holiday season parents will likely loose their mind finding the new Luvabella baby doll in stock. The Lovabella baby dolls will be one of the hottest Holiday toys of 2017.

We just spotted the Luvabella dolls listed on the Walmart online store. There will be three different versions of the robot baby. The Lovabella doll comes as an African American, blonde and a brunette baby. 

Walmart states on the product pages that the Lovabella dolls are only available in stores only. We did some searches on Brickseek's Walmart inventory tracker. The SKU for the African American Luvabella doll (SKU: 824030392) is in the database, but we could not find any stores with stock.

The brunette Lovabella doll with SKU 563037937 is not yet in BrickSeek's database. The blonde Lovabella doll has the Walmart SKU 564314891. It is also not yet in the database. You can try to to find the Lovabella doll in stock via BrickSeek here. You can also try to call or visit your local Walmart store and ask about the availability of Spinmaster's Lovabella dolls.

We have added all three Lovabella dolls to The Tracker online inventory tracking app in the toy section. Download the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the Lovabella baby doll listings to get notified when they are in stock online. We will also add new stores as soon as the Lovabella dolls get listed anywhere else. 

The $99.99 Luvabella is an live-like doll that affectionately responds to a child's love, just like a real baby. Tickle her tummy or her toes and she will giggle in delight. Luvabella's expressive face is the first of its kind, leading to the most authentic movement and emotions. From her first word to Luvabella's joyful giggles, every child will be mesmerized by all the moments to discover says Spinmaster. 

