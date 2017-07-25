Walmart is Not Canceling SNES Classic Pre-orders

There are still media reports making it appear that Walmart is canceling the SNES Classic pre-orders from Friday. There is no merit to these reports. They are based on likely faked screenshots of chats of Walmart customer support agents that surfaced right after the pre-order window closed.

Now a SNES Classic pre-order customer is hitting back with a screenshot of a Walmart customer support chat with a positive message. "I have verified the order and i am happy to inform you that the order is processing correctly. Other orders were canceled because they did not pass some security checks, but it looks like your transaction was approved. So please do not worry," said the lovely Liliana P. on the Walmart customer support chat.

Is this a real chat? It's as real as the ones that are used as basis for the fear inducing reports that circulate since days. Since the pre-order event almost four days have passed. On Tuesday most people who got their pre-order in on Friday still have their order processing. All is good.

Walmart offered the SNES Classic for pre-order on Friday at 11:30pm ET. This was the first time consumers were able to pre-order the coveted SNES Classic Edition in the US. More pre-order windows can open up any time, as early as today. Check our new guide on how to setup bullet proof notifications for the SNES Classic pre-order.

Nintendo announced the SNES Classic on June 26. Europeans and Australians were allowed to pre-order the SNES Classic Edition right after Nintendo made the announcement. Not so in the United States. Nintendo fans had to wait almost one month for the first pre-order opportunity.

Many including me already believed that there will be no significant pre-order opportunities for the SNES Classic. Walmart's 40 minute long SNES Classic pre-sale changed the expectations completely. It is now very likely that other Nintendo retail partners will also offer the SNES Classic for pre-order.

