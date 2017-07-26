NES Classic Bundle Sale at ThinkGeek Gives Glimpse How GameStop will Sell the SNES Classic

The NES Classic is still in demand as a surprise flash sale at the ThinkGeek online store demonstrated yesterday. ThinkGeek offered the NES Classic, the pre-decessor of the upcoming SNES Classic, in the form of six bundles starting at $139.99. The regular price of the individual NES Classic was $59.99.

ThinkGeek bundled all kinds of retro video game inspired accessories with the NES Classic. Stuff that you usually do not need or would buy. This has angered many NES Classic fans, but there were enough people who jumped on this unique opportunity to buy the NES Classic. The NES Classic inventory was gone within 20 minutes.

Most people have already set their minds on the SNES Classic. There is something to learn though from the NES Classic sale at ThinkGeek. GameStop will sell the SNES Classic Edition in bundles with similar accessories. What you need to know is that ThinkGeek has been acquired back in 2015 by GameStop.

GameStop and ThinkGeek have started to work together more intensively. Since a couple of weeks ThinkGeek is offering Nintendo Switch bundles. Some of them are also directly sold on GameStop online store. The Switch bundles sell out regularily and new ones get added. This means the concept is successful.

The NES Classic bundle sale is another indicator that the collaboration between ThinkGeek and GameStop works on selling in demand consoles with additional high margin accessories. ThinkGeek SNES Classic bundles are pre-programmed.

It is not clear if GameStop and ThinkGeek have any NES Classic consoles left or where they have found them. According to a post we have seen quoting a ThinkGeek customer support agent, there were about 1,800 NES Classic units available in the sale. Some of the NES Classic bundles arlready show up on eBay for double the price.

