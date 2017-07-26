 
 

SNES Classic Pre-order At Catch Australia Updates

Posted: Jul 26 2017, 1:37am CDT

 

Catch.com.au will offer the SNES Classic today.

Australians get another chance to pre-order the SNES Classic today, Wednesday, July 26. Catch.com.au has announced to offer the SNES Classic at 9am Australian eastern time initially. This has not happened. The retailer has now revealed that the SNES Classic will go on sale at 5pm AEST.

According to Kotaku Australia, Catch will be selling only 500 SNES Classic units. To get access to the SNES Classic sale, you have to be a member of the Catch club. There is a 30 days free Club Catch membership trial. 

The online retailer is selling the SNES Classic mini for $10 more than the regular list price of $119 AUD. This will not stop people from buying.

Catch started as Catch of the Day deals site in 2006. The online shop is now offering more than 27,000 products and handles 8,000 orders per day. The shop offers deals on lots of Nintendo games and hardware here

The SNES Classic was available for pre-order in the week after the announcement at EB Games and JB Hi-Fi. Since then there was no more availability.

While Australians have a date and time to prepare for to place a pre-order for the SNES Classic, there is nothing like that available in the US yet. Walmart kicked off the SNES Classic pre-orders in the US on Friday, July 21. Now everyone is waiting for other retailers such as Amazon, Target, Best Buy and ToysRUs to offer pre-orders.

So far only Target confirmed via their customer support agents that the retailer will be offering the SNES Classic for pre-order. You can download the free The Tracker app and select to be notified on the SNES Classic pre-order opportunities in the US. 

