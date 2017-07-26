Nintendo Switch Sells for $399.99 in Six Different Bundles

GameStop is offering now the Nintendo Switch for under $400 online at gamestop.com. The video game retailer offers six new Nintendo Switch bundles all price at a low $399.99. And that is not all.

These new Nintendo Switch bundles sell quickly. The shipping date has been already pushed back already from August 1 to August 4. These Switch bundles are priced to sell quickly at gamestop.com.

At $399.99, GameStop's Nintendo Switch bundles are an obviously a better deal than similar priced reseller offers on amazon. For the extra $100 you get games and accessories. You can choose between several Nintendo Switch bundles containing Zelda, one with Mario Kart 8 and one with Splatoon 2. Some bundles are packed with only games and others have accessories inside.

GameStop offers the following six Nintendo Switch bundles online at gamestop.com:

$399.99 Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Bundle. This bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Download), and Has-Been Heroes (Digital Game)

$399.99 Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Bundle. This bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Download), and Has-Been Heroes (Digital Game).

$399.99 Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Mario Kart Bundle by ThinkGeek. This bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Physical Game) and the Super Mario 1UP Mushroom Plush.

$399.99 Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Zelda Game Night Bundle ThinkGeek. This bundle includes Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game) and The Legend of Zelda Clue (Collector's Edition board game).

$399.99 Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con Splatoon Bundle. This bundle ncludes Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, Splatoon 2 (Physical Game), Snipperclips (Digital Game), and Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case - Splatoon 2.

$399.99 Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Splatoon Bundle. This bundle includes Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Splatoon 2 (Physical Game), Snipperclips (Digital Game), and Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case - Splatoon 2.

Find all available $399.99 Nintendo Switch bundles listed on gamestop.com. If you want to wait for individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles, get The Tracker app to receive notifications in case more Nintendo Switch offers popup online.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 2.74 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first weeks of the launch. On Wednesday, July 26, Nintendo is expected to reveal the current Nintendo Switch sales numbers in the fiscal Q1 earnings release.