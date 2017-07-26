 
 

Nintendo Switch Sells For $399.99 In Six Different Bundles

Posted: Jul 26 2017, 1:52am CDT | by , Updated: Jul 26 2017, 1:55am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Sells for $399.99 in Six Different Bundles
 

GameStop now offers six Nintendo Switch bundles priced under $400.

GameStop is offering now the Nintendo Switch for under $400 online at gamestop.com. The video game retailer offers six new Nintendo Switch bundles all price at a low $399.99. And that is not all.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

These new Nintendo Switch bundles sell quickly. The shipping date has been already pushed back already from August 1 to August 4. These Switch bundles are priced to sell quickly at gamestop.com.

At $399.99, GameStop's Nintendo Switch bundles are an obviously a better deal than similar priced reseller offers on amazon. For the extra $100 you get games and accessories. You can choose between several Nintendo Switch bundles containing Zelda, one with Mario Kart 8 and one with Splatoon 2. Some bundles are packed with only games and others have accessories inside.

GameStop offers the following six Nintendo Switch bundles online at gamestop.com:

$399.99 Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Bundle. This bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Download), and Has-Been Heroes (Digital Game)

$399.99 Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Bundle.  This bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Download), and Has-Been Heroes (Digital Game).

$399.99 Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Mario Kart Bundle by ThinkGeek.  This bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Physical Game) and the Super Mario 1UP Mushroom Plush.

$399.99 Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Zelda Game Night Bundle ThinkGeek. This bundle includes Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game) and The Legend of Zelda Clue (Collector's Edition board game).

$399.99 Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con Splatoon Bundle. This bundle ncludes Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Con, Splatoon 2 (Physical Game), Snipperclips (Digital Game), and Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case - Splatoon 2.

$399.99 Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Splatoon Bundle. This bundle includes Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Splatoon 2 (Physical Game), Snipperclips (Digital Game), and Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case - Splatoon 2.

Find all available $399.99 Nintendo Switch bundles listed on gamestop.com. If you want to wait for individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles, get The Tracker app to receive notifications in case more Nintendo Switch offers popup online. 

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 2.74 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first weeks of the launch. On Wednesday, July 26, Nintendo is expected to reveal the current Nintendo Switch sales numbers in the fiscal Q1 earnings release.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon




Technology News

SNES Classic Pre-order at Catch Australia Updates

SNES Classic Pre-order at Catch Australia Updates

18 minutes ago

NES Classic Bundle Sale at ThinkGeek Gives Glimpse How GameStop will Sell the SNES Classic

NES Classic Bundle Sale at ThinkGeek Gives Glimpse How GameStop will Sell the SNES Classic

47 minutes ago

Walmart is Not Cancelling SNES Classic Pre-orders

Walmart is Not Cancelling SNES Classic Pre-orders

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch at GameStop: New $399.99 Nintendo Switch Bundles Ship Next Week

Nintendo Switch at GameStop: New $399.99 Nintendo Switch Bundles Ship Next Week

11 hours ago, 2:01pm CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Pre-order at Catch Australia Updates

SNES Classic Pre-order at Catch Australia Updates

18 minutes ago

NES Classic Bundle Sale at ThinkGeek Gives Glimpse How GameStop will Sell the SNES Classic

NES Classic Bundle Sale at ThinkGeek Gives Glimpse How GameStop will Sell the SNES Classic

47 minutes ago

Walmart is Not Cancelling SNES Classic Pre-orders

Walmart is Not Cancelling SNES Classic Pre-orders

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch at GameStop: New $399.99 Nintendo Switch Bundles Ship Next Week

Nintendo Switch at GameStop: New $399.99 Nintendo Switch Bundles Ship Next Week

11 hours ago, 2:01pm CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook