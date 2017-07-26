Elon Musk's Boring Company Tests Car Elevator

Elon Musk's time is spent 80% on design and development. One of the projects he is hands on involved and that appears to move the fastest right now is The Boring company. Elon Musk just shared a video showing a Test of The Boring Company car elevator.

A Tesla Model S drives on a platform that is going down to the entry of the prototype tunnel The Boring start-up is digging on the grounds of SpaceX. Watch the video at the end of this report.

Recently, Musk said that he got a verbal government approval to dig a tunnel between New York and Washington DC. The tunnel would house a hyperloop transport system to let passenger travel between the two cities in 30 minutes. The responsible government departments have though denied that Elon Musk got any permission yet.

Musk's The Boring company started to drill a tunnel back in May. The company already performed test runs of an electric sled that one day will zip cars through the Boring tunnels. Elon Musk's motiviation for the Boring company comes from the bad traffic in LA. He sees tunnels as the future solving traffic and not flying cars.