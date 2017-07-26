Nintendo Sold 1.97 million Nintendo Switch Consoles Last Quarter

Nintendo announced the fiscal Q1 earnings numbers today. During the first quarter of this period (April through June 2017) the video game company sold 1.97 million Nintendo Switch consoles and 8.14 million Nintendo Switch games.

Nintendo has now sold almost 5 million Nintendo Switch units since release on March 3. In the frist weeks following the Nintendo Switch release, Nintendo sold 2.74 million Switch units.

Nintendo updated its official unit sales charts for the Switch to 4.70 million units. Switch game sales reached 13.60 million units. On average Nintendo almost sold three games for each Nintendo Switch console.

The supply of the Nintendo Switch is especially in Japan extremely constraint, hurting sales in the past three month. The Nintendo Switch is easier to find in the United States recently. GameStop offers right now several Nintendo Switch bundles for under $400 online.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 3.54 million units worldwide so far and ARMS released in June reached already 1.18 million sold units globally. In addition,

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild released in the previous period, has also continued to perform well, selling 1.16 million units worldwide (3.92 million units on a cumulative basis).

With this background, Nintendo had an operating profit of 16.2 billion yen and an ordinary profit of 30.9 billion yen against net sales of 154.0 billion yen (of which overseas sales were 113.8 billion yen or 73.9% of the total sales).

There is no revision to the financial forecast for this period originally published on April 27, 2017. The full financial statement for Nintendo's Q1 2017 is available here.