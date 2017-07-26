Trump Becomes Apple Leaker

Apple plans to build three manufacturing plants in US, according to President Donald Trump. Apple declined to comment on president’s remarks. Apple CEO Tim Cook will be revealed that the new prominent Apple leaker did not reveal anything else about the three planned Apple plants.

President Trump made the remarks in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. "I spoke to [Mr. Cook], he’s promised me three big plants—big, big, big," Mr. Trump told the WSJ. "I said you know, Tim, unless you start building your plants in this country, I won’t consider my administration an economic success. He called me, and he said they are going forward."

Apple had already reacted to Trump's attacks from last year, about not having any significant manufacturing in the US. Apple launched a $1 billion fund to promote advanced manufacturing in the United States.

One of Apple's biggest manufacturing partner Foxconn is looking into investing in manufacturing on US soil. The iPhone manufacturer is in exploration mode, identifying possible locations for plants in the US.

Apple eventually will open plants in the US to manufacture new iPhones and other products. Don't expect that these plants will be huge job generators. The work will be done by robots like this guy named Liam.