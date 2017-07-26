Lego Boost Reviewed By Wall Street Journal

Lego Boost goes on sale on August 1 and is available for pre-order now on amazon.com. Today the Wall Street Journal published an in-depth review of Lego Boost Creative Toolbox. Fowler brought in a team of kids to go hands on with the Lego Boost set and the coding app.

It comes to no surprise that the review is very positive. We already said many times since Lego unveiled the Boost set at the CES 2017, that the $159.99 Lego Boost set will be one of the hottest holiday toys of 2017.

"Usually Legos cannot fart, so we made these Legos fart a lot," says Eleanor, 9 years old, who helped me code dance moves, jokes and simulated bodily functions into Lego Boost, a new take on the iconic bricks. "Also burp. Don’t forget the burping," she adds in the Lego Boost review on the Wall Street Journal.

"Lego Boost stands out from the pack because children build both the objects and the code to make them come alive, multiplying the opportunities for creativity. Lego executives say they don’t consider Boost to be a “teaching” product. It isn’t goal-oriented like educational programs, though children come away with coding fundamentals like sequencing and looping," according to the review.

"At $160, Lego Boost is a big purchase. But if this makes you feel any better, a Lego Star Wars Death Star costs $500 and only features pretend droids," says Fowler. Read the full review on the Wall Street Journal. The review is also in today's print edition of the Wall Street Journal.

The $159.99 Lego Boost set 17101 can be ordered now on amazon.com. It's not clear yet if Lego will sell out of the release shipment. In case it does, you can track the availability with The Tracker app. Lego Boost is already part of the hot toys to track down this year along with Lovabella dolls.

The Lego Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 comes with pre-designed creations like Vernie the robot and a cat. While these sets are create to get started, the much bigger use of the Lego Boost interactive bricks is to bring the free style builds kids love to come up with. Lego offers a free app to create programs to bring their Lego builds to life. Lego Boost was developed for children ages 7 and older by an international team of Lego designers. Using familiar Lego elements and simple coding language, Lego Boost delivers an intuitive approach and opportunities for quick success.

The Boost set includes the Move Hub, Interactive Motor and the Color & Distance Sensor as new elements. The complete set includes over 800 pieces. Here is a closer look at the new Lego Boost parts.

Lego Boost is not the first solution to control Lego with code. The SBrick system is similar to Boost, but more open and the SBrick is shipping now. We have recently posted a detailed comparison between Lego Boost and SBrick.