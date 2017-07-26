Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 26

A new Nintendo Switch inventory wave hit retail shelves last week for the Splatoon 2 release. Despite of an expected shortage following the new shipments of last week, the Nintendo Switch is available for purchase online.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

GameStop is offering six affordably priced Nintendo Switch bundles on gamestop.com. The new Nintendo Switch inventory on gamestop.com is shipping next week by August 1. All Switch bundles sell for $399.99 each.

Nintendo revealed on July 26, that the company has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles from the March 3 launch ot June 30.

The only other store to order a Nintendo Switch online is Think Geek. The GameStop owned store has started to offer ten different Zelda themed Nintendo Switch bundles online at ThinkGeek.com last week. Only three of the bundles are still available for pre-order with an end of July shipping date.

The Nintendo Switch bundles at Think Geek are starting at $419.99 and are comprised of the Zelda game and additional Zelda toys and collectibles. The big issue though is the shipping time frame. The Switch bundles offered by ThinkGeek ship late July.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online at the $299.99 price, you can get our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. Further below this report features the latest on the in-store availability of the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is available online also at the reseller market places on Amazon and eBay. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is more rare than the console with Gray controllers, resulting in considerable higher market value. Overall the Nintendo Switch market prices have remained flat. Read the reseller offers carefully and check the feedback. Some low priced offers have shipping dates in July.

Find below the latest Nintendo Switch online availability updates and stock tracking updates for stores.

Nintendo Switch Stock at Online Stores

GameStop is offering six affordably priced Nintendo Switch bundles on gamestop.com. The new Nintendo Switch inventory on gamestop.com is shipping next week by August 1. All Switch bundles sell for $399.99 each.

Amazon restocked the Nintendo Switch the last time on Monday, July 10. Only Prime members got access to the Nintendo Switch stock. When the next Switch sale on Amazon takes place is not known. Use our Tracker app to get notified when the Switch is in stock at Amazon or other major online retailer. The app is set and forget. When there is a Switch in stock you will receive a notification in real-time on your iPhone or Android phone.

The Nintendo Switch will continue to be hard to find for the foreseeable future. Nintendo plans to ship 10 million consoles world-wide in the time from April 2017 to April 2018. From the launch on Mach 3 to June 30, the Mario company sold 4.70 million Switch consoles.

The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com. The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is more rare than the console with Gray controllers, resulting in considerable higher market value. Overall the Nintendo Switch market prices have risen slightly.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android.

There are also several new accessories coming on the market from Nintendo in the next weeks. See the full list of new Nintendo Switch accessories.

When is Nintendo Switch in stock online again?

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

As Nintendo coordinated new Switch console shipment with the launch of Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon 2, we expect the next major supply wave coming in time for the Super Marion Odyssey release in October. Amazon offers the Super Mario Odyssey game for $47.99 for Prime members.

The Nintendo Switch will likely be offered in special bundles in time for the Holidays. A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle has already surfaced in Russia. Because of the incredible demand for the Switch console, the monetary savings on these bundles will be limited. Usually bundles offer a way for consumers to get a free game. Nintendo can afford to just offer some savings, unless the demand is slowing down. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

How to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock Online

We developed the The Tracker app to make finding stock of rare products online as easy and stress free as possible. Download the free app for Apple iPhone or Android phones. From the list products you select to be notified for the Switch with Grey Joy-Con and/or Neon Joy-Con.

That is it. It is set and forget. At the moment we detect the Nintendo Switch console in stock at major online retailers, you receive a notification on your smartphone. Now you are just a tap away from buying a Nintendo Switch. You can also see the current availability of the Nintendo Switch consoles in the web version of The Tracker: Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con, Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con.

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Stores

The Switch is available in 1,664 Walmart stores and 405 Target stores locations according to the Nintendo Switch inventory tracker iStockNow (5:00am ET). Note that iStockNow stopped tracking GameStop inventory. Walmart's numbers are declining again after almost reaching 2,000 stores on the weekend.

The above numbers need to be put in perspective to the number of stores each retailer operates in the United States. There are 4,400 GameStop locations, 1,800 Target stores and 5,000 Walmart stores in the US. This means that the chances to find a Switch in stock at your local retail outlet are not that great. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.