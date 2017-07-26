Nintendo Switch Game Splatoon 2 Sold 671,000 Units in Japan

Splatoon 2 sold a staggering 670,955 physical copies in Japan during the first 3 days of the game's release. This is more than four times more than the original Splatoon sold on the Wii U during the same time period.

We knew that Splatoon is off the charts popular in Japan. The Famitsu reported numbers top expectations. The number also does not include digital sales. We have to likely wait until the next Nintendo earnings call to find out how many copies Splatoon 2 sold overall.

Splatoon 2 launched on Friday, July 21. Amazon is still offering a 20% discount on Splatoon 2 for Prime members.

Today, Nintendo released earnings numbers for the fiscal Q1 2017 quarter. The company revealed besides positive earnings, that 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles have sold since launch. ARMS game sales broke the million mark.

Nintendo sold 3.54 million units of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3.92 million units of Zelda to date for the Nintendo Switch. Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still the most popular game on the Nintendo Switch.

